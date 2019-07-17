Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

As Flood Situation in Meghalaya Worsens, CM Sangma Seeks Central Help

A total of 159 villages with an estimated population of 1.30 lakh people have been affected by the unprecedented floods in the area, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills Ram Singh said.

Purbasha Bhattacharjee | News18

Updated:July 17, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Flood Situation in Meghalaya Worsens, CM Sangma Seeks Central Help
A submerged village in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills District. (News18)
Loading...

Shillong: Over 1.30 lakh people were affected by floods in the state’s West Garo hills district and parts of Khasi hills region as the situation continued to remain grim.

As many as 159 villages were inundated due to incessant rains and rising waters of the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram rivers that refused to recede.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has sought assistance from the Centre when he and his deputy Prestone Tynsong and Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night.

Hours after the meeting, Sangma wrote on Twitter, “Met Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shahji with Dy CM and tourism minister to apprise him of the flood situation in Meghalaya and sought for support. Thank you Amit Shah ji for your assurance to provide all necessary assistance to our state.”

The government has announced seven days of Gratuitous Relief (GR) for the flood-affected people of West Garo Hills district.

“Around 40 relief camps have been set up and the district administration is trying to evacuate people to the camps,” Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said, adding 52 boats have been pressed into service.

On Tuesday, Home Minister James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla and MLAs of Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella and Tikrikilla constituencies, toured the flooded areas on a boat and took stock of the situation.

While visiting Phulbari, the state home minister met the affected villagers at the inspection bungalow and reviewed the ongoing relief work.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram