As Flood Situation in Meghalaya Worsens, CM Sangma Seeks Central Help

Shillong: Over 1.30 lakh people were affected by floods in the state’s West Garo hills district and parts of Khasi hills region as the situation continued to remain grim.

As many as 159 villages were inundated due to incessant rains and rising waters of the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram rivers that refused to recede.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has sought assistance from the Centre when he and his deputy Prestone Tynsong and Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night.

Hours after the meeting, Sangma wrote on Twitter, “Met Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shahji with Dy CM and tourism minister to apprise him of the flood situation in Meghalaya and sought for support. Thank you Amit Shah ji for your assurance to provide all necessary assistance to our state.”

The government has announced seven days of Gratuitous Relief (GR) for the flood-affected people of West Garo Hills district.

“Around 40 relief camps have been set up and the district administration is trying to evacuate people to the camps,” Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said, adding 52 boats have been pressed into service.

On Tuesday, Home Minister James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla and MLAs of Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella and Tikrikilla constituencies, toured the flooded areas on a boat and took stock of the situation.

While visiting Phulbari, the state home minister met the affected villagers at the inspection bungalow and reviewed the ongoing relief work.