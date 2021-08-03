As Flood Situation Worsens in Bengal, Mamata to Conduct Aerial Survey of Howrah, Hooghly Tomorrow

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected regions of Howrah and Hooghly in South Bengal on August 4 as more than 10 have died and nearly 2.5 lakh displaced due to heavy rains and huge amounts of water being released from DVC and Durgapur barrage.

Banerjee will meet the flood survivors and will convene a meeting thereafter with district heads. She directed all ministers on Monday to visit areas, which are worst affected. The Army and the Airforce undertook rescue operations in Hooghly district, where several areas have been submerged due to heavy rainfall.

Floods have mostly affected Khanakul in Hooghly, Udaynarayanpur in Howrah and Ghatal in Medinipur districts.

Irrigation and waterways minister Soumen Mahapatra blamed Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for releasing more water without informing him. “We have asked them repeatedly to release water after talking to us, but no they never do it. They have released more than 1,52,000 thousand cusecs water.”

The government has permitted Damodar Valley Corporation to discharge up to 50,000 cusecs of water, the minister added.

The DVC authorities have denied the minister’s allegations as water discharge is regulated by Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee which comprises a representative of the state government, according to sources.

