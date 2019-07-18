As Floods Batter Bihar, Image of 3-month-old Boy Washed Ashore a Grim Reminder of Devastation
The rising water levels of the river has led to 17 deaths in Sitamarhi and nine in Sheohar. Till Wednesday, the Muzaffarpur administration had said that no death has been caused by floods so far.
Three-month-old child who was swept away by Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur (News18)
Muzaffarpur: As torrential rainfall continues to batter Bihar, a painful image of a three-month-old child lying still on a river bed has left many in shock. The picture has emerged from Muzaffarpur district where a mother and her four children had gone to Bagmati river, and were swept away by the gushing water.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning when Sheetalpatti resident Rani Devi had gone near the river to take bath and wash clothes along with her children. While Devi was in her daily work, one of the children was swept away by the river.
In an attempt to save the child, Devi along with other three children too jumped into Bagmati. Rushing to their rescue, the local residents later saved the mother and her daughter Radha. However, three other children, Arjun, Raja and Jyoti, could not be rescued. The image that has shocked many in the state is of three-month-old Arjun.
Bagmati river, which swept away the children, runs through Nepal's Kathmandu Valley before reaching Bihar's Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Khagaria districts. The torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal over the weekend has soared the death toll in the state flash floods to 67.
The affected population in Bihar stands at 46.83 lakh residing in 831 panchayats under 92 blocks of 12 districts. On Tuesday, 26.41 lakh people in 571 panchayats of 79 blocks in the affected districts were said to be affected.
