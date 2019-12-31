'As Good as Landing A Man': Minister Says India to Launch Third Moon Mission in April
Minister of State for Department of Space Jitendra Singh said Chandrayaan-2, which failed to land on the lunar surface in September, had not been a failure.
A file photo shows the Chandrayaan-2 during lift-off.
New Delhi: India will launch its third mission to the Moon in April, said Minister of State for Department of Space, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday. “India is going to land its Moon Mission in April. This is going to be a world event," he said here.
“India's Chandrayaan-1 discovered the presence of water on the surface of the Moon. It is going to be a further extension of that. This is as good as landing a man,” said Singh.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Singh said that Chandrayaan-2 wasn’t a failure even though the Vikram lunar lander crashed on its final approach to the Moon’s surface.
“However, as I have said before, the Chandrayaan-2 mission cannot be called a failure as we have learnt a lot from it,” he was quoted as saying, citing examples of the United States that “took several attempts”.
The Chandrayaan-2 mission, India’s first attempt to land on the Moon’s surface, went awry as the lander Vikram hard-landed 500m from the chosen landing site on September 7. A successful attempt would have made India only the fourth country in the world to successfully land on the celestial body.
