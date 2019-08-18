As Govt Eases Restrictions in Valley, Action Plan to Maintain Peace Revolves Around Four Focus Groups

New Delhi: As the government begins easing restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased manner, four specific groups will be on the radar of agencies to prevent a violent outbreak in the Valley, which has been under lockdown since the state’s special status was scrapped.

Security agencies, which have been keeping a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, have reportedly zeroed in on four target groups, sources aware of the developments said.

The first group has been dubbed as “movers and shakers”, which consists of either members from the Hurriyat Conference or key political leaders. To deal with this group, the government had put several leaders under house arrest and detention soon after imposing curfew in the Valley.

Another group is members of banned outfits and terrorist organisations. The government is planning to give a “free hand” to the Army to maintain peace along the border and restrict movement of terrorists. There are also plans to review border security in Punjab and Jammu.

The third section under watch is stone-throwers, most of whom are teenagers. A strategy of "community bonds" has been adopted where 20 family members and acquaintances have to sign a bond, ensuring that the teenagers will not indulge in these activities again.

The government is also planning to put restrictions on religious leaders, the fourth group. The authorities will deal harshly with religious leaders and arrest them immediately, if required, in case they try to instigate people for violent protests.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on tenterhooks for over two weeks now after the Narendra Modi government repealed Article 370, which granted special status to the state, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Since then, several political leaders have been detained and phone and internet services have been snapped. On Saturday, however, landline services were restored in some areas and further relaxation is expected on Sunday.

