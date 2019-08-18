As Govt Eases Restrictions in Valley, Action Plan to Maintain Peace Revolves Around Four Focus Groups
Security agencies, which have been keeping a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, have reportedly zeroed in on four target groups to ensure long-term stability and peace.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a temporary checkpoint on a road leading to India's Independence Day parade venue in Srinagar, on August 15, 2019. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
New Delhi: As the government begins easing restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased manner, four specific groups will be on the radar of agencies to prevent a violent outbreak in the Valley, which has been under lockdown since the state’s special status was scrapped.
Security agencies, which have been keeping a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, have reportedly zeroed in on four target groups, sources aware of the developments said.
The first group has been dubbed as “movers and shakers”, which consists of either members from the Hurriyat Conference or key political leaders. To deal with this group, the government had put several leaders under house arrest and detention soon after imposing curfew in the Valley.
Another group is members of banned outfits and terrorist organisations. The government is planning to give a “free hand” to the Army to maintain peace along the border and restrict movement of terrorists. There are also plans to review border security in Punjab and Jammu.
The third section under watch is stone-throwers, most of whom are teenagers. A strategy of "community bonds" has been adopted where 20 family members and acquaintances have to sign a bond, ensuring that the teenagers will not indulge in these activities again.
The government is also planning to put restrictions on religious leaders, the fourth group. The authorities will deal harshly with religious leaders and arrest them immediately, if required, in case they try to instigate people for violent protests.
Jammu and Kashmir has been on tenterhooks for over two weeks now after the Narendra Modi government repealed Article 370, which granted special status to the state, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Since then, several political leaders have been detained and phone and internet services have been snapped. On Saturday, however, landline services were restored in some areas and further relaxation is expected on Sunday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yezdi Motorcycles to Make India Entry Soon; Instagram, Website Goes Live
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 Firmware Update Causing CPU Issues
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad