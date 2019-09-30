As Heavy Rains Batter UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Says No Leaves for Govt Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed that in view of incessant rain, which has claimed 93 lives since Thursday, no government official will be granted leave.

According to a government report, 14 people lost their lives on Sunday, 25 on Saturday while 54 had died in the two days before that.

"Immediate provisions should be made to pump out water from the flooded areas, and relief material should be provided to people affected by flood. In view of the incessant rain, no official will be granted leave," a government statement said quoting Adityanath.

