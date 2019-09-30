As Heavy Rains Batter UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Says No Leaves for Govt Officials
According to a government report, 14 people lost their lives on Sunday, 25 on Saturday while 54 had died in the two days before that in Uttar Pradesh due to incessant rains.
FIle photo og Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed that in view of incessant rain, which has claimed 93 lives since Thursday, no government official will be granted leave.
"Immediate provisions should be made to pump out water from the flooded areas, and relief material should be provided to people affected by flood. In view of the incessant rain, no official will be granted leave," a government statement said quoting Adityanath.
