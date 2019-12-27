Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

As IAF Prepares to Phase Out IAF's MiG-27, Here Are Some Interesting Facts about the Fighter Jet

Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh announced the scheduled decommissioning of Russian-made MiG 27 aircraft from the South West Air Command.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
As IAF Prepares to Phase Out IAF's MiG-27, Here Are Some Interesting Facts about the Fighter Jet
File photo of Indian Air Force's MIG 27 (Reuters)

On December 27, 2019, the Jodhpur-based last squadron of MiG-27 will take its last sortie before being decommissioned by the Indian Air Force.

Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh announced the scheduled decommissioning of Russian-made MiG 27 aircraft from the South West Air Command. “The squadron of seven MiG 27 will have its last sortie from Jodhpur Air Base on December 27. All the planes of this squadron will be decommissioned on this day, after which none of them would be flying anywhere in the country,” he said.

The MiG-27 has had a long history with Air Force. Here are some interesting facts:

- Jodhpur had two squadrons of MiG-27, of which one had been decommissioned earlier this year. This is the only squadron left now

- Known as Scorpion 29, the squadron has seven upgraded MiG-27 aircraft at Jodhpur Air Base.

- All fighter pilots of MiG-27 will assemble at the base to fly the last sortie of the plane in various formations and a salute will be accorded on landing.

- MiG 27 was included in the fleet of Indian fighter planes in 1985, and played a crucial role during the 1999 Kargil War.

- The MiG-27, code named 'Bahadur' in India, has served the nation for more than three decades.

