As IMA’s Protest Against CCIM’s Notification Intensifies, Doctors Debate if it Comes At the Cost of Precious Lives

Much controversy has been generated around the notification of amendment to the CCIM Act which allows ayurveda practitioners to perform 58 types of surgeries, including various abdominal operations and ENT and eye operations. Several private hospitals medical practitioners have Many have closed their outpatient services and observed a bandh in solidarity with the call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest the notification.

Now a practitioner of Ayush medicine has accused the IMA for defaming ayurveda and the whole fraternity.

Vaidya Prashant Tiwari, an Ayush medicine practitioner from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has sent a legal notice to Dr Rajan Sharma, national president of IMA, Dr RV Asokan, secretary general of IMA and to the National Voluntary Association.

Tiwari accuses Dr Rajan Sharma and Dr RV Asokan of conducting a series of interviews with the national electronic and print media wherein they accused Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan of “inflicting a fraud upon the public” by issuing the protocol for treatment and prevention of Covid-19 using the AYUSH methods, that would lead to the increase in mortality rate.

The legal notice mentions an interview with Ms Amitha Balachandra where Dr Sharma allegedly says, “But such irresponsible statements. I am worried about my countrymen and citizens who might follow this protocol and this might increase the mortality rate. He is inflicting a fraud on the nation and gullible patients by calling placebos as drugs.”

Tiwari has sought an unconditional apology from Dr Sharma and the whole fraternity of AYUSH Medicine for making and publishing “malicious, defamatory, false and misleading statements” and for a civil wrong of defaming the AYUSH system of mand their practitioners.

The IMA called the Ayush Ministry’s decision a “blatant attempt at mixopathy and khichadification of medical education and practice”.

Several doctors from Delhi’s renowned hospitals have also shared their opinions on the issue now. Dr. Piyush Singh, former RDA President and GS Hindu Rao Hospital says, “Ayurvedic surgery courses already exist. Then what is the need for giving license to them for practicising allopathic specialisation branches and perform surgeries practiced in allopathic system of medicine? Do the ayurvedic surgeons have no confidence in their own subject?”

Dr Manu Gautum, President URDA,Orthopedic, surgeon said, “CCIM notification promotes mixopathy and crosspathy which is dangerous for citizens. Moreover, there are no set laws yet to regulate the ayurveda practitioners, unlike allopathic doctors. Such notifications are like a first nail in the coffin of citizens.”

“AYUSH is not known to even their own practitioners; they don’t have their own anaesthetist and antibiotics. We allopathic practitioners have been treating so many cases that get complicated due to AYUSH practitioners who try practicing allopathy illegally, without any fear of the law. Ayurveda is a lost science which needs to be revived but without endangering lives,” he adds.

According to him, “anybody who is trained and has a degree in that system is suppose to practice that system (pathy). An AYUSH doctor is not supposed to practice allopathy (modern medicine) or homeopathy and vice-versa. The Supreme Court‘s judgment prohibits one from practicing crosspathy, which is quackery.”“

As per the CCIM notification, an ayurvedic doctor after a training for two to three years will become MS (general surgery) and MS (ENT, Eye & ORO-Dentistry). “To become a general surgeon in modern medicine, one has to study for five years for MBBS, then three years for MS and then another three years of residency, Only then one becomes competent to operate independently,” said Dr Gautum.