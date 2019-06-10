Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As IMD Issues Cyclone Alert, Army, Coast Guard & NDRF Put on Standby Along Gujarat’s Coast

A low pressure has formed in the Arabian Sea and will bring heavy rain on coastal Saurashtra and Kutch, an official said.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
As IMD Issues Cyclone Alert, Army, Coast Guard & NDRF Put on Standby Along Gujarat's Coast
The state government convened a meeting in Gandhinagar to take stock of situation. (News18)
Ahmedabad: The Army, Coast Guard and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been put on a standby in Gujarat in the wake of a cyclone alert.

The state government is closely monitoring the advancement of the cyclone in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast.

On Monday, the state government convened a meeting in Gandhinagar to take stock of situation and keep itself prepared to meet any eventuality following the cyclone.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure has formed over the southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep and east-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify into a depression over the region in the next 48 hours.

It is likely to move north-westwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

“The state government is closely monitoring the situation. A low pressure has formed in the Arabian Sea and it will intensify into a depression and bring heavy rain on coastal Saurashtra and Kutch on 12 June afterwards. So, we have alerted all coastal district collectors concerned in this regard,’’ said Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Gujarat government.

“We have alerted various rescue agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, Army and Coast Guard, in the state. We will deploy NDRF teams on Tuesday on coastal parts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Precautionary measures are being taken by all the departments concerned. Most of the fishing boats have returned at coast but we are contacting those on the remaining one and asking them to come back soon,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked tourists not to visits coast during this period. We will soon issue advisories.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

