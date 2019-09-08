As Incessant Rainfall Kills Toddler, MP Govt Declares Holiday for All Schools Tomorrow

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has announced holiday for government and private schools on Monday as heavy rains lashed several parts of state. India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in 32 districts of the state till Monday morning.

IMD official PK Shah said Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. Officials said five of 13 gates of Kaliasote reservoir in the capital city have been opened due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, a two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain in Bhopal. Police said, the toddler, identified as Anushka Sen, fell into a drain in spate near her house in Fanda area of Bhopal. "She was found caught in a net in the drain. She was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," they added.

Heavy rains also lashed Seoni, Mandla and Khandwa, officials said, adding that 12 out of 20 gates of Indira Sagar reservoir in Khandwa, the biggest in the state, had to be opened.

Heavy rain alert is in place in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Mandla and Narsinghpur districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.