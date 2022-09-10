As India and China Begin Disengagement, Army Chief Manoj Pande to Visit Ladakh Today

Amid the ongoing disengagement process between India and China in the Gogra-Hot Springs area on the LAC, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande will visit Ladakh on Saturday. The two sides have agreed to dismantle and verify the temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area of the LAC in Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

This comes days after India and China ended the standoff in eastern Ladakh that lasted for over two years. The Indian and Chinese armies started to disengage from the Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in a coordinated and planned on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the disengagement process in the area will be completed by Monday.

China Confirms Disengagement of Troops

The Chinese military has also confirmed that the troops of China and India have began disengagement from the Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were important for the overall development of bilateral ties. The two militaries held 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

This disengagement process follows the sixteenth round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China that was held at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on July 17, 2022.

Since then, the two sides had maintained regular contact to build on the progress achieved during the talks to resolve the relevant issues along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.

“As a result, both sides have now agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15). As per the agreement, the disengagement process in this area started on September 8 at 0830 hrs and will be completed by 12 September 2022,” Bagchi said.

Talks Likely on remaining LAC issues

India and China will also take up remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control after the ongoing disengagement at PP15 is completed by Monday, according to the MEA.

The two countries have completed disengagement in five other areas, with PP15 being the latest, creating buffer zones in Galwan Valley, north and south of Pangong Lake, and in PP17A in Hot Springs.

Last month, the Indian and Chinese armies held a Division Commander-level meeting where they discussed matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh sector.

Earlier, India and China held talks in the Chushul sector to address the air space violations by the Chinese Air Force where India warned the Chinese against any misadventure.

