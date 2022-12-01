As India Assumes G20 Presidency, Here Are Key Focus Areas & Latest Developments | 10-Point Guide

As India officially assumes the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the agenda and goals for the year-long summit noting that that assuming G20 presidency is a “big opportunity" for India.

1. Speaking about the ‘powerful’ presidency role, PM Modi said India should focus on global good during its term and asserted that it has solutions to the challenges related to peace, unity, environment and sustainable development

2. Modi said the theme that India has given for the summit is “One Earth, One Family, One Future” which shows its commitment to ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (world is one family)

3. India will attempt to bring terrorism back on G-20 agenda. Ahead of assuming G20 presidency, Prime Minister Modi listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together

4. India will assume the presidency of the G20 group of countries for a year for the first time, starting December 1. Many delegates and diplomats from the G20 member countries and guest countries will arrive in India for attending various programmes during the one-year period

5. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country. “This is an opportunity for the government to familiarise India with the world,” Jaishankar said. More than 200 meetings of the bloc will be held across 55 locations in the country

6. President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her best wishes to ‘TeamIndia’ for a successful G20 presidency under the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’

7. The United States is looking forward to supporting India’s G-20 presidency next year, the White House said on Wednesday. “We look forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said

8. The government has convened an all-party meet in the national capital on December 5 to inform leaders about India’s preparations for the G20 meetings that New Delhi plans to host over the next one year. Presidents of nearly 40 parties have been invited for the meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present

9. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in socio-economic governance and global issues

10. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union

