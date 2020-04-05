Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Trump Requests Modi for Hydroxycloroquine Just as India Imposes Total Ban on Export

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade in India on Sunday put a complete ban on the export of hydroxycloroquine and its formulations without exception.

Maha Siddiqui | CNN-News18

Updated:April 5, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trump Requests Modi for Hydroxycloroquine Just as India Imposes Total Ban on Export
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former's visit to India.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday where the two leaders, "agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to resolutely and effectively combat COVID-19", according to a statement released by the government.

Later, during a press interaction, Trump said he requested Modi to release the amounts of hydroxycloroquine that the United States ordered.

The United States is heavily relying on the anti-malarial drug for treating COVID-19 patients. Trump has also referred to it as a "game-changer" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the day this conversation took place, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade in India put a complete ban on the export of hydroxycloroquine and its formulations without exception. It changed a March notification that said export can be allowed on a case-to-case basis.

The US president said India is giving his request a "serious consideration", adding that India makes "large amounts of hydroxycloroquine, very large amounts frankly."

There was no immediate response from the government on whether it would consider making an exception for the US after the call, this as the total number of positive cases in India between Saturday and Sunday climbed up by 427 and there were 11 more deaths, according to Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,219

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,577

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    904,678

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,225,035

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,855

     

  • Total DEATHS

    66,502

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres