As India Battles Covid-19, France To Send Eight Oxygen Generators By End of Week

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in France on Monday announced a support package for India’s Covid-19 response, including major equipment such as oxygen generators and liquid oxygen containers that will be shipped by air and sea by the end of this week.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry said that it will carry out a solidarity mission to help India combat the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases

The Ministry stated that it will be helping India tide over its oxygen shortage by sending 8 medical oxygen generators, manufactured by a French SME, each of which can make an indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years. It added that it will send 5 containers of liquid oxygen, 28 ventilators along with their consumables, as well as 200 electric syringe pumps in its first installment to India.

Each of these oxygen production units can uninterruptedly supply a 250-bed hospital. Its oxygen output can fulfill the needs of 15 critically ill Covid-19 patients in an ICU or 150 patients on oxygen therapy in a conventional hospital facility, claimed the Ministry.

The solidarity mission, initiated by President Emmanuel Macron, aims to boost India’s healthcare system, French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said.

France is the second European country after Germany to announce a support package for India. Earlier, the European Union (EU) said it will do its utmost to support India.

“The EU together with its Member States will do its utmost to support India in this difficult moment," said Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan.

India reported 352,991 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 caseload to 17,313,163. Amid oxygen shortage and a crumbling health system in the country, India witnessed 2,812 deaths in the highest single-day spike.

