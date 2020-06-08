As India Steps into Unlock Phase, Mizoram & Bengal Opt for Total Lockdown Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

As India reopened its malls and restaurants, West Bengal and Mizoram on Monday decided to opt for a two-week total lockdown after the state witnessed a sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases. The curbs will be enforced from tomorrow

"Consultative meeting chaired by CM decides to impose 2 weeks total lockdown of the state w.e.f 00:00 hours of 9th June 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown Guidelines will be notified shortly," Mizoram's," Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the state government tweeted.

Moreover, the state government decided to extend the period of quarantine which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect.

On Monday eight more people tested positive for Coronavirus, taking state's tally to a total of 42 patients.

"The lockdown is being extended in the state till June 30, with all existing relaxations and conditions still in place. Earlier, we had allowed only 10 people at social programmes such as a marriage or a funeral ceremony, now we have increased it to 25," Bengal CM Mamata Bnerjee said after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government eased shutdown curbs in the state from June 1, allowing places of worship to reopen, and jute, tea and construction sectors to resume full-fledged operations.

Shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments resumed services in West Bengal on Monday after a gap of over two months, with the state government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

(With PTI inputs)