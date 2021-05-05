As India Grapples With Covid-19 Spread, States Impose Stricter Restrictions. Check Out Latest Curbs

India on Wednesday logged in 382,315 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the cumulative covid tally to 20,658,234. This is the 4th day India has observed a dip in the number of cases after breaching a grim milestone of 4 lakh cases on Saturday. As many as 3,786 deaths were also reported today. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,273,888, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,649,808, followed by Brazil (420,978) and the US (355,640).

As India continues to witness a steep rise in Covid cases, some states and cities across have imposed a host of lockdown, curfew, and restrictions in a bid to contain the virus spread.

With a rapid surge in Covid cases in the past few weeks, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose a partial lockdown in the state. Starting Wednesday, a partial lockdown would come into force, and shops and business establishments would be allowed to function only from 6 am to noon. In addition, congregations of not more than five members would be allowed. Afternoon, people would be allowed to come out only for emergency services, which are exempted from the curfew. This decision was taken after the state registered 23,929 new infections on Sunday, the highest till now, and 19,412 new infections and 61 deaths on May 1.

Joining the bandwagon will also be the state of Assam where the government has issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. As per sources, a night curfew will be imposed in the state from 6 pm to 5 am. The state government has ordered all shop and business establishments to be shut by 2 pm. Furthermore, all government and private offices will also shut down by 2 pm. The new restrictions are set to remain in place until further notice. According to rules, no gatherings will be allowed in open or closed spaces. The only religious parts of marriages will be allowed, with a maximum of 20 guests. Gatherings at a funeral will be capped at 20 guests. Auto rickshaws, taxis to operate with one driver and a maximum of two passengers, while buses will be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

The Odisha government on Sunday announced a 14-day complete lockdown in the state from May 5. As per sources, the total lockdown in Odisha will be in place till May 19 and will be applicable to all 30 districts. As per the order, strict restrictions will be enforced prohibiting the movement of public and vehicles. However, residents can purchase essential items nearby their houses by walking to only a 500 metre distance between 6 AM and 12 PM.

In view of the Covid spurt and its deadly impact on the country’s health infrastructure, three districts in Western Maharashtra namely Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara will be going under a stricter lockdown from May 5. As per the fresh guidelines, under this lockdown, only milk and vegetable supply will be allowed. All the districts excluding Kolhapur have been witnessing a rise in Covid cases on an everyday basis. In Kolhapur, while the number of cases dipped in the past two days, there is a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir, which prompted the guardian minister Satej Patil to announce the lockdown from May 5.

Here is a list of places where curfew will come into effect today:

Meanwhile talking to India Today, govt’s mathematical modeling expert on Covid-19 case predictions, Prof M Vidyasagar suggested that India could see the peak of the second wave of coronavirus cases by May 7.

“If you take the nation as a whole, our prediction is that we may see a decline coming by the end of this week, which is by about May 7. Cases should start declining, but different states will peak at different times. The nationwide and cumulative total is at the peak now or is very, very close to it," he said in an interview with India Today TV.

As India continues to grapple with a second wave, there could be a possibility of a third wave hitting home soon, indicated the Professor.

