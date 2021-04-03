As India Logs 89,000 Daily Covid Cases, These States have Consistently Reported Low Infections

As India logs 89,129 fresh Covid infections in the country, 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the union health ministry showed. The states included Odisha, Assam, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Ladakh and Meghalaya have consistently reported very low Covid-19 cases.

However, the ministry also said that eight states and UTs- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh- have reported a steep rise in daily new cases. These 8 states have reported 81.42 percent of the daily new cases.

Maharashtra recorded the highest cases among the states with 47,827 new cases, its highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. It took the state’s caseload to 29,04,076, a Health Department statement said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 4,991 cases on Friday, the bulk of it from Bengaluru, pushing the caseload to just over 10 lakh, while six deaths took the toll to 12,591, the health department said. Bengaluru alone accounted for 3,509 cases and five deaths. The other fatality was reported from Kalaburagi. Chhattisgarh reported 4,174 new cases.

India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 7.3 Crore Doses.

India on Saturday recorded 89,129 new cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to over 1.23 crore. The death toll increased to 1,64,110 with 714 more fatalities in a day, also the highest since October 21.

The jump in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours. Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections.