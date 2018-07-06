English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As India Mulls Legalising Sports Betting, Here’s How the World Does It
Currently, only betting on horse racing is allowed in India.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Law Commission of India on Thursday recommended the legalisation of sports betting in India. According to the Law Commission, the ban on sports betting has not only been “counterproductive”, but has also led to a burgeoning black economy. Currently, only betting on horse racing is allowed in India. If the recommendations are followed by the government, India would follow a list of countries where gambling on sports outcomes is legal.
The United Kingdom
The UK legalised betting in 1961 and has one of the biggest betting industries in the world. According to one report, over 10,000 betting parlours opened up all across the UK within six months of betting being legalised. Betting in the UK is not limited to sports alone. UK betting companies also invite bets on elections, referendums and the royal family. Currently, there are also running bets on whether England will win the ongoing FIFA World Cup, whether the existence of alien life will be proven and whether the next actor to play James Bond will be black. It is estimated that Britons spend close to $19 billion annually on betting.
The United States of America
In 1992, the US Federal Government enacted a ban on sports betting across the country except for four states, which had already passed laws on sports betting. In May this year, adjudicating on a challenge by the State of New Jersey, the US Supreme Court struck down the 1992 law, paving the way for states to formulate their own laws and regulations on whether sports betting would be allowed.
Australia
Betting on racing has been legal in Australia since the year 1810, but 170 years later, in 1980, Australia legalised betting on almost all sports. Sports betting in Australia is allowed both in parlours and online.
Mexico
Sports betting was legalised in Mexico as late as 2004. Football has garnered a massive following in Mexico, which led to demands of betting being legalised. Bets are taken in both Mexican Peso and US dollar and the two biggest sports which see bets are football and baseball.
South Africa
Sports betting in South Africa was legalised in 1994 and is allowed on “most sports”, if not all. Betting on cricket, football and rugby are massively popular among South Africans. This has led to massive job creation and generation of revenue in the developing nation.
Ghana
Gambling on sports was legalised in Ghana in the year 1960. Ghana allows betting on all professional sports. While there are societal concerns over addiction, overall, sports betting has generated huge revenue and employment for the African nation.
Nigeria
Nigeria legalised sports betting in 2005. Nigerians gamble over $4 billion per year, which generates massive revenue for the country. Betting is allowed on all sports in Nigeria.
Also Watch
The United Kingdom
The UK legalised betting in 1961 and has one of the biggest betting industries in the world. According to one report, over 10,000 betting parlours opened up all across the UK within six months of betting being legalised. Betting in the UK is not limited to sports alone. UK betting companies also invite bets on elections, referendums and the royal family. Currently, there are also running bets on whether England will win the ongoing FIFA World Cup, whether the existence of alien life will be proven and whether the next actor to play James Bond will be black. It is estimated that Britons spend close to $19 billion annually on betting.
The United States of America
In 1992, the US Federal Government enacted a ban on sports betting across the country except for four states, which had already passed laws on sports betting. In May this year, adjudicating on a challenge by the State of New Jersey, the US Supreme Court struck down the 1992 law, paving the way for states to formulate their own laws and regulations on whether sports betting would be allowed.
Australia
Betting on racing has been legal in Australia since the year 1810, but 170 years later, in 1980, Australia legalised betting on almost all sports. Sports betting in Australia is allowed both in parlours and online.
Mexico
Sports betting was legalised in Mexico as late as 2004. Football has garnered a massive following in Mexico, which led to demands of betting being legalised. Bets are taken in both Mexican Peso and US dollar and the two biggest sports which see bets are football and baseball.
South Africa
Sports betting in South Africa was legalised in 1994 and is allowed on “most sports”, if not all. Betting on cricket, football and rugby are massively popular among South Africans. This has led to massive job creation and generation of revenue in the developing nation.
Ghana
Gambling on sports was legalised in Ghana in the year 1960. Ghana allows betting on all professional sports. While there are societal concerns over addiction, overall, sports betting has generated huge revenue and employment for the African nation.
Nigeria
Nigeria legalised sports betting in 2005. Nigerians gamble over $4 billion per year, which generates massive revenue for the country. Betting is allowed on all sports in Nigeria.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat