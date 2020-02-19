With Donald Trump Set for Feb 24 Visit to 'Incredible India', a Look at PM Modi's Global Guest List

New Delhi: As India prepares to welcome US President Donald Trump next week, the POTUS has joined the list of top world leaders to be visiting ‘Incredible India’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Trump will embark on his maiden two-day visit to India on February 24 and will be in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

India has been hosting top world leaders for various formal and informal events.

The latest on the list was Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa who was in Mumbai for the “India Portugal Business Forum” on February 16.

PM Modi also hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for an informal summit in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram in October 2019. The two leaders also visited some of the UNESCO World Heritage sites.

German chancellor Angela Merkel visited India in November last year was also hosted at Bengaluru’s Bosch Research Centre.

In March 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron visited India with towns like Varanasi and Mirzapur on his itinerary, apart from visiting the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. In the same year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Noida to inaugurate the world's biggest mobile factory.

Several European Heads of States have attended the ‘Make in India Week’ in Mumbai. Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden and the deputy premier of Poland were also among the attendees.

Ivanka Trump attended Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad during her visit to India in 2017. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with his family, visited Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and Mumbai during his visit in early 2018.

For Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya last year, South Korea First leady Kim Jung-sook was a special invitee, while the prime minister Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was welcomed in Varanasi In January 2019 for the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas programme.

PM Modi hosted former French President Hollande in Chandigarh, where they visited the iconic Rock Garden.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.