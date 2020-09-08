INDIA

As India Records Highest Daily Deaths from Covid-19, This Simple GIF Shows the Spread in Last 24 Hrs

File photo: A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India surprassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.

India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed. The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

Here’s a look at the spike in new coronavirus cases across India in the last 24 hours:

