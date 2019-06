As India Reels Under Heat, Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc in Uttarakhand

A team of state disaster response force (SDRF) and police means were rushed to Uttarakhand's Almora and Chamoli districts after heavy rain caused cloudburst in the area. While the entire India is reeling under heat , rain is causing havoc in the hill state.News18 Creative by Mir Suhail"After we received information of cloudburst in areas close to Almora and Chamoli on Sunday, a team of SDRF and police were rushed to the spot. Body of an old man has been retrieved, another is missing. Loss of livestock has also been reported," SDRF commandant Tripti Bhatt said.Badar Singh was grazing his cattle in the forests in the Lambagad area of Chamoli district when he was hit by a cloudburst, SHO, Gairsain police station, Ravindra Singh Negi said. He died on the spot while the cattle he was grazing was lost, the SHO said, adding that a search was on to trace it.The flash floods that followed the cloudburst have inundated three villages of Chamoli and a few in Almora district, Negi said.