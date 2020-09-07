As India Resume Metro Service, Here Are Some Pointers for Your Next Ride

The metro services were resumed in several cities including Delhi and Bengaluru on Monday after government gave nod to run the trains after taking several precautionary measures against Covid-19. The government has taken preventive measures like social distancing, mandatory wearing of masks and provision of sanitisers to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

On Monday and Tuesday, only the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, covering 49 kilometre with 37 stations consisting of 20 underground and 17 elevated stations, will remain operational for a period of four hours. The stations in Covid-19 containment zones will, however, remain closed. Tokens will not be available at the stations for the time being as they need frequent human interface for travel transactions and pose a risk of coronavirus infection so a "smart card is a must for travel".

In Bengaluru, the first run will start on the Purple Line from Monday, while the trains on Green Line will operate from September 9. In the Purple Line, the trains will run for six hours till September 10 only during the peak hours. In the Green Line, the trains will operate for two days only during peak hours. According to BMRCL, the dwell time in each station will be 60 seconds so that passengers shall maintain social distancing while boarding and deboarding. Similarly, the government is resuming metro services in other cities like Lucknow, Kolkata, Noida and Gurugram with preventive measures in place.

Here are a series of GFX explaining things you must know before taking the metro ride:

