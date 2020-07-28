As India Sees Bountiful Monsoon Rains, Western Ghats Stare at Deficit

The South West Monsoon, which has been bountiful in the rest of India, seems to have failed in the Western Ghats where over 90% of the rivers in the Deccan plateau originate.

The unprecedented shortage of rainfall in July has triggered panic across the over 1,400 kilometres-long Western Ghats which is home to more than 10 crore people.

In Karnataka, where the Western Ghats is known as Malnad region, the situation is grim, with the season recording 50% less rainfall so far.

Almost 99% of the rivers, including Cauvery, Thunga Bhadra, Sharavathi, Nethravathi, Kali, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Hemavathi originate here. They provide water for hydropower generation, irrigation and drinking.

Each year, the region sees incessant rains in the last week of July. This season, however, the densely forested region is staring at a deficit.

Kerala, too, received 17% less rainfall in June compared to average figures. Six districts – Ernakulam, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki — have received less rainfall compared to the last few years.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Mumbai's suburbs earlier in the month with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issuing an 'Orange' alert — which means 'stay prepared' — for the city. Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city had received copious rainfall. On July 4, incessant rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane city, and the civic authorities reported two incidents of wall collapse.