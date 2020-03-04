As India Witnesses Spike in Coronavirus Cases, Here's What We Know So Far

During the official status update regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed that the total number of cases that tested to be positive in the country had reached 28.

He added that the count also includes the 3 patients from Kerala who had recovered last month.

COVID-19 Positive Persons in India as of Now:

Delhi – 1

Agra – 6

Telangana – 1

Kerala – 3

16 Italian tourists plus one person travelling with the group

COVID-19 in India: What We Know So Far

While no one had tested positive for coronavirus after the 3 Kerala students, on Monday, the toll climbed to 5 with two individuals, one in Delhi and another in Telangana, testing positive for COVID-19.

The Delhi man had returned from a trip to Italy, while the other had a history of travel to Dubai. The person from Delhi hosted a birthday party for his son at a hotel in the National Capital Region and later visited relatives in Agra.

While six of his relatives in Agra tested positive, no one in Noida has been infected by the deadly virus till now.

On the other hand, one Italian tourist had tested positive upon landing at the Jaipur airport on March 3. The 69-year-old man had travelled to several places in India. He was part of a 21-member tourist group that came to Delhi on February 21. Of the entire group, 16 Italian nationals and one Indian national tested positive.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 88 people, who had come in contact with the Delhi man have been identified through contact tracing for testing, news agency PTI reported.

Anyone suspected of suffering with COVID-19 is being isolated and quarantined. The Union Minister also announced that all passengers will be screened at airports while arriving to India.

Global deaths due to the novel coronavirus have surpassed 3,000. The zoonotic disease originated in China’s Wuhan city last December.

