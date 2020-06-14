As India's Covid-19 Cases Cross 3 Lakh-Mark, 15 Cities Emerge as New Hotspots

With India recording 11,929 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 - another record high - the tally crossed the three lakh-mark. Many cities and states also witnessed a spike in the number of infections.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Vadodara, Solapur and Guwahati are among the top 15 cities where there has been a 40-50% surge in the novel coronavirus cases in the last ten days, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Figures on the number of Covid-19 infections from across India reveal that 63% of the country's coronavirus patients are concentrated in 15 cities. Besides this, in Maharashtra, 54.73% of Maharashtra’s cases are from Mumbai. In Tamil Nadu, a staggering 70% of the infections are from Chennai. In Gujarat too, 70.86% of the cases are recorded from Ahemdabad, the report said.

With regard to the number of coronavirus patients in India, the report said that Maharashtra tops the tally with 18%. Delhi accounts for 12.22%, which is followed by Tamil Nadu which constitutes 9.65% of India's total Covid-19 patients.

In Guwahati, for example, 50% of the total cases surfaced in the last 10 days. Meanwhile, in Vadodara, an average of 50 infections are recorded per day.

In Gurugram, the rate of infection between June 2 and June 12 was around 63%. During the said period, 1,839 new cases were recorded, the HT report added.

Cities like Uttar Pradesh's Faridabad, Agra and Lucknow, Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Nagaur; Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and Nagpur in Maharashtra have also seen a spurt in the number of infections.

With cases climbing in these cities, state governments have swung into action and are scaling up efforts to limit the spread of the viral disease.

In Nagpur, where over 100 cases were recorded in a period of two days, the Maharashtra government has expanded the number of hotspots.

The Haryana government on Saturday announced 32 fresh containment zones in Gurugram while Madhya Pradesh will ram up testing in Bhopal.