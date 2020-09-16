As India's Covid-19 Tally Skyrockets to 5 Mn Cases in 11 Days, News18 Explains Course of Infection

In a course of 11 days, India's COVID-19 tally galloped past 50 lakh with 90,123 infections being reported in 24 hours on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the recoveries surged to 39,42,360, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a single day.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday that as many as 5.4 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus and 40 lakh people are under surveillance. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said India is testing about one million samples a day at 1,697 laboratories across the country.

"As on September 10, a total of about 40 lakh persons have been kept under surveillance. A total of 5.4 crore samples have been tested so far," he said in a written reply to a question. The minister said that as on September 10, a total of 15,290 COVID-19 treatment facilities with 13,14,171 dedicated isolation beds, without oxygen support, have been created.

India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection further dropped at 1.63 per cent. There are 9,95,933 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.84 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

A total of 2,31,269 oxygen-supported isolation beds and 62,694 ICU beds (including 32,241 ventilator beds) are available in the country, he said. Guidelines on clinical management of COVID-19 have been issued and are being updated regularly, he said.