As Infections Continue to Surge, 'The Almighty' Unlocked in MP’s Covid-19 Hotbed Indore

After over six months of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, temples and religious places in Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital Indore were on Tuesday allowed to reopen even as the city continues to record high number of cases.

For the last fortnight, the city has been reporting over 400 cases on daily basis, however, the administration which is urging caution, is persisting with unlock in a phased manner and recently allowed religious places to reopen from Tuesday onwards.

These included the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple, Bada Ganpati and Ranjeet Hanuman temple, which see thousands of devotees seeking blessings in normal times. Besides, small temples situated inside Ujjain Mahakal temple have also been allowed to reopen now. The Mahakal temple was allowed to reopen earlier, however, devotees weren’t allowed to seek blessings at smaller temples inside the campus till now.

With the permission to reopen, the shrines, priests and devotees have been instructed to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The devotees have been asked to keep away from sanctum sanctorum, maintain social distancing and keep their faces covered with a mask at all times. Kids and elderly people have been advised to avoid visiting the temples owing to safety reasons.

"The temple will remain open from 9am to 7pm and limited numbers of devotees (120 per hour) will be allowed inside the shrine and no one will be allowed to stay or sit in front of the deity," Pandit Umesh Bhatt, the chief priest of famed Khajrana Ganesh temple said.

Lockdown had eaten up cash reserves of the shrines

Not only mortals, the 'almighty' too had to fac hardships due to the Covid-induced lockdown as cash reserves of prominent temples eroded significantly in the last six months. With Rs 25 lakh per month maintenance, the Khajrana temple was left with Rs 20 lakh cash and had to withdraw from their savings account to keep things going. Meanwhile, with a monthly expenses of Rs 7 lakh, Ranjeet Hanuman temple had to liquidate its fixed deposits to keep regular expenses intact. The online donations were minimal in the lockdown in most of the temples.

Iconic Sarafa chauapti also unlocked

Noted Sarafa chauapti, which runs in the cramped by-lanes of sarafa (jewellers market) in Indore, too has been allowed to operate from Tuesday. Small stalls of snacks and sweets appear in the evening as soon as jewellery stores shut shops in the market and the delicacies are served here till late night.

Covid-19 untamed in Indore

However, even as the administration chooses to be lenient, Covid-19 cases have been skyrocketing in the last fortnight as the city is reporting 400 plus fresh cases on regular basis. In September, over 10,000 fresh cases of infections have been reported till now. In the last 24 hours, the city has reported 449 positive cases. There are over 23,500 infected persons in the city.