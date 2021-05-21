As Infections Dip in Telangana Due to Strict Curbs, Cops Face Tough Time to Control Lockdown Offenders

Despite strict enforcement of covid-19 restrictions in Telangana, which resulted in a drop in covid cases, the Hyderabad city police said many people violated curfews by stepping out after 10 am. According to the state lockdown guidelines, all activities are allowed and curbs are relaxed every day for only four hours, from 6 am to 10 am.

The four-hour relaxation period was allowed for people for their ‘general activities and needs.’ However, people who continue to venture despite the curbs after 10 am are emerging as a challenge for police officers and traffic police staffers.

Small traders, vendors and migrant workers have appealed the state government to change the timings citing livelihood difficulties. “The lockdown timings are against our work timings and income," they deplored.

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the lockdown till May 30. The ongoing lockdown, which began on May 12, was supposed to end by May 22.

In three city commissionerates, the police top brasses monitor the vehicular and public movement at their respective jurisdictions. Violations are strictly met with the imposition of penalties. However, due to violations, the police faced several traffic jams on the main roads. At several points, the police booked cases and seized vehicles for lockdown violations.

The state is reporting a drop in cases and deaths due to curbs placed to contain the spread of infections. The state health bulletin on Friday reported the Telangana registered 3,660 new cases, 4,826 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the state tally to 5,47,727 and toll to 3,085.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued orders to implement the lockdown guidelines in all districts strictly.

Telangana Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday called for officials to strictly implement the curbs to ensure the lockdown is not further extended.

As per guidelines, only vehicles of government officials, those engaged in essential commodity services, agriculture, power, water and employees with identity cards, print and electronic media journalists are allowed during the curfew.

