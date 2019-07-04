Take the pledge to vote

As Jaipur Remains Tense Over Minor's Rape, Suspension of Mobile Internet Services Extended

On Monday, a seven-year-old girl was abducted and raped by a man in Shastri Nagar area which created tension in the area.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Image for representation.
Jaipur: The district administration has extended till Friday the suspension of mobile internet services in 13 police stations areas of the city following the rape of a seven-year-old girl, an official said on Thursday.

The internet services were suspended to quell rumour mongering on social networking sites following the rape incident.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended till 10am on Friday considering the law and order situation in 13 police station areas of the city, divisional commissioner KC Verma said in an order.

The temporary suspension is effective in areas, including Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Brahampuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Adarsh Nagar and Sadar Police Station areas.

On Monday, a seven-year-old girl was abducted and raped by a man in Shastri Nagar area which created tension in the area. Additional police force was deployed in the area to take control of the situation. The victim girl is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital.

