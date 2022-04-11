As Jharkhand Cable Car Accident Kills Two, Here are Some Recent Ropeway Mishaps from India & Abroad

At least two people were killed and ten injured after cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday. The incident occurred due to a technical snag resulting in collision of cable cars, an official said, adding, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

The cable car incident in Jharkhand is not new. Several such incidents have been reported from across states including Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh in recent years resulting in fatalities in some cases.

Here are some of the reported incidents from within India and abroad:

Gulmarg gondola crash

Seven including, four members of a Delhi family and three tourist guides were killed in June 2017 when a cable car came crashing down after a ropeway snapped midair in the ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

A tree, uprooted by strong winds had fell on the ropeway of Gulmarg Gondola severing the lines and plummeting the cable car to the ground, according to the police. The police said they rescued around 150 people stranded due to the snapping of the cable car ropeway in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Advertisement

trolley accident in Chhattisgarh

A labourer had died after a ropeway trolley he was travelling in crashed into a tower resulting in his death in Dongargarh area of Rajnandgaon district in February last year. The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident occurred was recently inaugurated for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple in cable cars.

Jammu Cable Car Crash

Two workers were killed and four others injured in January 2019, after a cable car of the under-construction Jammu ropeway project crashed during a mock drill, days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident occurred due to some technical snag near the Mahamaya temple.

Several Dead in Italy

In May last year, 13 people were killed when a cable car plunged to the ground near the northern city of Verbania. Officials said two children were taken to the hospital where at least one was said to be in a critical condition. It was believed that the accident may have been caused by a broken traction cable, according to a report in Deutsche Welle.

Czech cable car accident

In October last year, one person died after a Czech cable car cabin became detached from its cable in the north of the country, while others were rescued from another cabin. The cable car to the 1,000 meters Jested Mountain uses two cabins, each operated by a member of staff.

An official said that one cabin fell while on its way down, which had one person inside, who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Visakhapatnam Incident

Seven people were hospitalised after a cable car snapped while they were getting down at Kailasigiri Hill Park in Visakhapatnam in Feb 2016. Following the incident, the district authorities suspended ropeway operations and six cars were grounded.

Officials said that the cabin car fell down when it got disconnected from the hook which was holding it, according to a report in The Hindu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.