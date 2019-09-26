As Kamal Nath Lays Foundation of 'Bhoj Metro' in Bhopal, Cong MLA Demands Name Change

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday laid the foundation of ‘Bhoj Metro’, the metro rail project of Bhopal named after the city’s erstwhile ruler, Raja Bhoj.

“The metro in Delhi is called the ‘Delhi Metro’ as projects take the name of cities where they’re constructed, but in Bhopal, it will be called the ‘Bhoj Metro’,” he said at the launch.

His decision, however, was opposed by party MLA Arif Masood, who while expressing his displeasure to the Urban Administration and Development minister Jaivardhan Singh, demanded that the project be called ‘Bhopal Metro’. "We already have several things named after Raja Bhoj and we can name many more," the MLA said.

Taking note of Masood’s belligerence, Nath while addressing the gathering, referred to him as the ‘high voltage’ leader of Congress.

Speaking to News18, Masood said that he was merely forwarding a request to the CM on behalf of the natives of Bhopal, who, like him want the city to be called by its original name. “I am an elected public representative, so I reserve the right to request something," he said

Nath said that the metro project was a milestone in the city’s expansion plans in tune with the projects he sanctioned for Bhopal and Indore under his tenure as the union minister. Meanwhile, UAD minister Singh said the first line of metro rail is expected to be functional by year 2022.

However, already a tussle is on between ruling Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party to take credit for the ambitious metro rail projects. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday had claimed that his government had completed all the formalities of the projects and only foundation laying was left to be done. “Congress can't claim that it did everything in last nine months,” he had said.

According to the project, the metro rail would run on total 27.8 7 kilometre track in the City on two lines-- one from AIIMS to Karond and the second one from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri. Congress government also plans to link nearby towns and district with the metro project in the years to come.

Till now, Rs 278 crore tenders have been floated for the soil testing and design testing at various locations in the City. To start with, the project aims to run three coach trains. At every given metro station, the trains would be available in every 5 minute with 30 second stoppages.

