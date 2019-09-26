As Kamal Nath Lays Foundation of 'Bhoj Metro' in Bhopal, Cong MLA Demands Name Change
Kamal Nath said that the metro project was a milestone in the city’s expansion plans in tune with the projects he sanctioned for Bhopal and Indore under his tenure as the union minister.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday laid the foundation of ‘Bhoj Metro’, the metro rail project of Bhopal named after the city’s erstwhile ruler, Raja Bhoj.
“The metro in Delhi is called the ‘Delhi Metro’ as projects take the name of cities where they’re constructed, but in Bhopal, it will be called the ‘Bhoj Metro’,” he said at the launch.
His decision, however, was opposed by party MLA Arif Masood, who while expressing his displeasure to the Urban Administration and Development minister Jaivardhan Singh, demanded that the project be called ‘Bhopal Metro’. "We already have several things named after Raja Bhoj and we can name many more," the MLA said.
Taking note of Masood’s belligerence, Nath while addressing the gathering, referred to him as the ‘high voltage’ leader of Congress.
Speaking to News18, Masood said that he was merely forwarding a request to the CM on behalf of the natives of Bhopal, who, like him want the city to be called by its original name. “I am an elected public representative, so I reserve the right to request something," he said
Nath said that the metro project was a milestone in the city’s expansion plans in tune with the projects he sanctioned for Bhopal and Indore under his tenure as the union minister. Meanwhile, UAD minister Singh said the first line of metro rail is expected to be functional by year 2022.
However, already a tussle is on between ruling Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party to take credit for the ambitious metro rail projects. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday had claimed that his government had completed all the formalities of the projects and only foundation laying was left to be done. “Congress can't claim that it did everything in last nine months,” he had said.
According to the project, the metro rail would run on total 27.8 7 kilometre track in the City on two lines-- one from AIIMS to Karond and the second one from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri. Congress government also plans to link nearby towns and district with the metro project in the years to come.
Till now, Rs 278 crore tenders have been floated for the soil testing and design testing at various locations in the City. To start with, the project aims to run three coach trains. At every given metro station, the trains would be available in every 5 minute with 30 second stoppages.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hey Alexa, Why Do You Sound Like Samuel L. Jackson?
- Landlord Exposes Glamorous Chinese Social Media Influencer's ‘Double Life’
- Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's Conventional Love Story Meets Unconventional Villain in Marjaavaan Trailer
- Deepika Padukone Suffers Eye Infection Upon Return from Paris
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love