As Karnataka Reports Record Covid Death Toll, CM Yeddyurappa's Son Flouts Guidelines, Visits Temple with Wife

While the Karnataka government is all set to extend the Covid-19 lockdown in the state and an official announcement is due on Wednesday evening, B Y Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa flouted guidelines and visited a temple with his wife.

The current lockdown rules in the state prohibit people from inter-district travel and also from visiting religious places.

B Y Vijayendra visited the historic Nanjangud temple on Tuesday amidst police security and stayed inside the temple for around 30 minutes. BJP Mysuru district president Mangala Somashekar has confirmed Vijayendra’s visit. She stated that Vijayendra travelled from Bengaluru to Mysuru on Monday and visited Mahadeva Taata Gaddige, another shrine, which is near Sangama in Nanjanagud Taluk.

Vijayendra and his wife performed rituals in the temple in presence of the temple staff. Nagachandra Dixit, the chief priest of the temple said he was absent during Vijayendra’s visit due to personal work and was unaware of his arrival.

According to the police, it was the DC’s call to allow or not allow anyone inside the temple in present circumstances. However, opposition condemned the move and KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said, “They should follow rules first and be role models to citizens, Officials can’t stop influential people like the CM’s son.”

