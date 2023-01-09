As Karyakarta, PM, How Modi’s Bond with Diaspora Has Grown Stronger, Helped India on Global Stage

From being a ‘karyakarta’ to the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi has established personal relationships with the diaspora in different parts of the world over the years. On the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’, Modi Archive has tweeted PM’s bond with the Indian diaspora over decades.

During his travels to different continents representing BJP in the 1990s, Modi built bonds with the diaspora. “I was lucky to visit more than 40 countries & because of that I got very good exposure. I understood how the world is moving, what type of things are developing & where my country stood,” Modi had said as quoted by the ‘Modi Archive’ on Twitter.

As the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi attended the inaugural ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ in New Delhi in 2003, and revealed his plans to adopt e-governance to bring transparency while speaking to the NRIs.

He stressed his vision of ‘Gujarat Unlimited’ and urged the diaspora to promote India as a “tourist destination”.

Over the years, PM’s efforts to build and sustain relationships have helped India’s emergence on global stage with the support of the diaspora.

Meanwhile, Modi inaugurated the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ in Indore on Monday and a digital exhibition on the contribution of the diaspora in India’s freedom struggle.

“Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January, [Monday] to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally,” Modi tweeted on Sunday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had on Sunday lauded India’s youth for “connecting India to the world” at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore.

More than 3,500 diaspora members have registered for the event, which is being organised in physical mode for the first time since 2019.

