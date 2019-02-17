English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Kashmiris Face Threats After Pulwama Attack, @CRPFmadadgaar Pledges Help
Kashmiris in distress can call on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or send an SMS at mobile no: 7082814411, a Srinagar-based CRPF helpline has tweeted.
Paramilitary soldiers at the site of the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. (AP)
New Delhi: In the backdrop of reports of threats issued to Kashmiris based out of Jammu and Kashmir following the Pulwama terror attack, a Srinagar-based CRPF helpline Saturday asked them to approach it in case they face any harassment.
The 'Madadgaar' helpline posted a tweet in this context stating that Kashmiri students and general public who are presently out of the state can contact it over the Twitter handle '@CRPFmadadgaar'.
They can call on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or send an SMS at mobile no: 7082814411 "for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties or harassment".
A senior official said the force will undertake immediate steps in case the helpline receives a distress call by a Kashmir-based person and will alert and depute the officials from its nearest located base to address the issue.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the country's largest paramilitary force with over three lakh personnel in its ranks and it has its formations and battalions in maximum states of the country, he said.
"While we have lost our comrades, it is our pledge to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially to those living in the Kashmir Valley, that we are with them always," he said.
The Centre on Saturday also asked all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas.
The advisory came hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all-party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the terrorist attack in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
An official at the security establishment said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation.
"Therefore, the Home Ministry today issued an advisory to all states/UTs to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security," the official said.
Some Kashmiri youths studying in Uttarakhand's Dehradun alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the attack.
The CRPF, which is deployed for security duties in Jammu and Kashmir, had launched the 247 helpline Madadgaar (14411) in June 2017 to help any Valley resident who is in distress.
#Kashmiri students and general public, presently out of #kashmir can contact @CRPFmadadgaar on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or SMS us at 7082814411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harrasment. @crpfindia @HMOIndia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/L2Snvk6uC4— CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) February 16, 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
