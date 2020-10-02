As Kerala Records Highest Single-day Rise in Covid-19 Cases, Govt Imposes Sec 144 in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government has imposed section 144 of CrPC in Thiruvananthapuram prohibiting the assembly of more than five people as the state reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Friday.

According to District Collector Navjot Khosa, the order shall come into force from 9 am on October 3 and will remain in effect till October 31 midnight. The order states that gathering of more than five people in front of any bank, shops or commercial establishments will be prohibited. It also directed people to stay at home unless for essential activities.

All public exams announced before October 2 will be conducted as per schedule. Strict compliance of Covid-19 protocol shall be ensured. For exams scheduled to be conducted during the restricted period, announcements on the same will be issued after consultation with the district disaster management authority.

All banks will be functioning as per Covid protocols.

Restrictions in Containment Zones

Any gathering (indoor and outdoor) of more than five persons will be prohibited, except for marriages and funerals where gathering up to 20 persons will be allowed. Only essential activities and shops selling groceries, medicines and food items like milk, vegetables, meat and fish will be allowed to open.

Movement of people in or out of containment zones will not be permitted except for medical emergencies and maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.

Restrictions Outside Containment Zones

Congregation or public function of more than 5 persons in outdoor spaces will be prohibited. All indoor gatherings such as social, cultural, political, academic, religious, inaugural functions, etc.; shall be limited to 20 participants, including religious prayers and funerals.

For marriages, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to gather, provided they follow strict social distancing rules.

Public transport, government institutions, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals can function fully. However, social distancing and other covid protocols must be followed.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta had issued a late night order on the imposition of section 144 across the state on Thursday stating gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection. "In light of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases in the state, public congregations and gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection," the order said.

Kerala on Friday recorded 9,258 positive cases and 4,092 recoveries, the highest single-day spike and recoveries respectively. The infection count touched 2,12,499 while the death toll rose to 791 with 20 new fatalities.