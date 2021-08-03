As Covid Surges in Kerala, Neighbours Show No Mercy. Tamil Nadu, K’taka Put Curbs on Travellers

As the surge in Kerala’s Covid-19 cases has become a cause of worry for the Centre, the neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have put restrictions on those travelling from the state as a precautionary measure. Both the states have made negative RT-PCR certificates mandatory for those coming from Kerala.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 23,676 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 34.49 lakh, with the number of people succumbing to the virus touching 17,103 after 148 additional deaths. On Monday, the state had reported 13,984 cases after recording more than 20,000 cases for six consecutive days.

As many as 15,626 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 32,58,310 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,73,221, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,99,456 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.87 per cent.

Here are the restrictions put up by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for travellers coming from Kerala:

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has made mandatory for people coming from Kerala, to the state to carry a negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate of two Covid-19 doses from August 5.

Addressing reporters, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian had on Sunday said, “From August 5, concerned district administrations have been directed to intensify surveillance and allow people from Kerala to enter the state if they possess an RT-PCR negativity certificate." Officials in the bordering districts have also been asked to allow people if they have necessary documents to show that they have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Karnataka

Hundreds of commuters from Kerala were sent back by Dakshina Kannada police at the Talapady border on Monday for not having RT-PCR negative report, as mandated by the Karnataka government. Passengers from Kerala staged a road roko at the spot for some time, police said. The protesters alleged that the “sudden decision" of the Karnataka government has severely affected the people of Kasaragod, who depend on Mangaluru for employment, medical aid and education.

The Karnataka government had on July 31 made it mandatory for all those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra to have negative RT-PCR certificates in view of the high number of cases in these states.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said the surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala continues to be a worry and advised the state to carry out strict contact tracing and quarantine measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal during the Centre’s routine health briefing said, 49.85 per cent of total cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kerala last week. “There are 18 districts including 10 districts of Kerala where an increasing trend in cases is seen. These 18 districts constitute 47.5 per cent of the cases," he said.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said a team comprising of health experts sent by the Centre visited Mallapuram in Kerala where the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) is over 17 per cent. “Containment efforts need to be strengthened", he said.

Paul also advised the state to increase active surveillance, strict contact tracing and improve enforcement of home isolation guidelines.

