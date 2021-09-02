As Kids Return to School, Their Parents' Emotional Support Critical, Says Study

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down. After a year-and-a-half, schools have gradually started opening and parents are getting ready to send their children there. However, there are still fears in the minds of every parent. They are thinking: Are their children fully safe from Covid-19? Besides, children who are going back to school after such a prolonged gap may also face mental health issues. And therefore our children must get emotional support from the adults around them, especially their parents.

According to family research which has been conducted in Ontario, the mental health of children has been badly impacted by the pandemic. At least 549 families, including 1098 children, were covered by the study and it was found that many were under financial stress due to job loss, while others faced problems related to depression and deteriorating health. It also showed that parents were unable to provide emotional support to their children. But the study also showed that people who were able to emotionally support their kids had them performing better at school.

In the study, it has been said that it is necessary to provide ‘emotional coaching’ to children to improve their mental health. To do this, we first need to identify the mental problems of the kids. When children hear constantly that the fear of Covid-19 is not over yet, it severely impacts their minds. Parents need to recognize and identify this issue. They should pay attention to the child’s point of view. They should keep trying to get through to their child’s innermost fears and concerns and assuage those fears in every way they can.

