Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

As Kota Infant Death Toll Touches 100, Mayawati Slams Priyanka Gandhi for Staying Silent on Hospital Tragedy

In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Gehlot government for the death of infants.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As Kota Infant Death Toll Touches 100, Mayawati Slams Priyanka Gandhi for Staying Silent on Hospital Tragedy
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)

Lucknow: BSP President Mayawati on Thursday questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the death of infants in Rajasthan's Kota district and said she should have met the women who had lost their children due to “laxity” of the Ashok Gehlot government.

In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Gehlot government for the death of infants.

"The death of 100 children in Rajasthan's Kota district is very sad and painful. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government are still insensitive, disinterested and irresponsible, which is highly condemnable," she charged in a tweet.

"But, what is more saddening is the fact that the top leadership of the Congress and especially its lady general secretary maintaining silence over this issue. It would have been better that like she did in UP, she had met the aggrieved mothers, who lost their children due to the laxity of the party's government," she said.

The BSP chief also said, "If the lady Congress general secretary does not meet mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with aggrieved family members of UP will be construed as pure theatrics and political self-interest, which the public of UP should be wary of".

At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in December last year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram