As Kota Infant Death Toll Touches 100, Mayawati Slams Priyanka Gandhi for Staying Silent on Hospital Tragedy
In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Gehlot government for the death of infants.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: BSP President Mayawati on Thursday questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the death of infants in Rajasthan's Kota district and said she should have met the women who had lost their children due to “laxity” of the Ashok Gehlot government.
In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Gehlot government for the death of infants.
"The death of 100 children in Rajasthan's Kota district is very sad and painful. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government are still insensitive, disinterested and irresponsible, which is highly condemnable," she charged in a tweet.
"But, what is more saddening is the fact that the top leadership of the Congress and especially its lady general secretary maintaining silence over this issue. It would have been better that like she did in UP, she had met the aggrieved mothers, who lost their children due to the laxity of the party's government," she said.
The BSP chief also said, "If the lady Congress general secretary does not meet mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with aggrieved family members of UP will be construed as pure theatrics and political self-interest, which the public of UP should be wary of".
At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in December last year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif
- FASTag Payments Can Be Made From UPI And Mobile Wallets Including Paytm And PhonePe
- Rafael Nadal Takes a Dip, Enjoys Lobster Ahead of Start of Season With ATP Cup
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max