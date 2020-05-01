As Lockdown Nears End, PM Modi Meets Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal Among Others to Discuss Exit Strategy

New Delhi: As India inches towards the end of lockdown 2.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in a meeting with top ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss how India will function post May 3.

Other ministers in the meeting are Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. One of the important agendas of the meeting is the restarting of the aviation industry.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,147 with 72 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 35,043 in the country on Friday, the Union Health Ministry's latest update stated.

The country is facing a dire economic halt, as continued lockdown has affected livelihoods across the nation, prompting relief measures by the Finance Ministry and RBI, as well.

Now, with the classification of zones across the country -- red, orange and green -- the government seems to be focussed on a two-pronged action plan -- containing the spread of Covid-19 and the resumption of economic activities where cases are not abound.

PM Modi has also emphasised the need for 'Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods) in the past, while addressing the nation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, during his interaction with Chief Ministers, Modi had expressed the need for the economy to also be given importance while battling coronavirus.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also shared on Friday a possible six-point plan that could be the road ahead for the country.

These included 'ruthless containment' in red zones; continued social distancing and mask-use and resumption of economy with full supply chains.

The issue of stranded migrants has also been a major cause of concern amid the lockdown. On Friday, a special train carrying about 1,200 labourers set off from Lingampalli in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand under a pilot project on the request of the southern state’s government.

