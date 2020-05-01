Railway Passenger Services Suspended Till May 17 after Govt Announces Lockdown Extension
However, it will run special trains for migrants and others stranded across the country due to the ongoing lockdown.
For representation: Passenger trains are parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
New Delhi: The railways on Friday said all its passenger services will remain suspended till May 17.
However, it will run special trains for migrants and others stranded across the country due to the ongoing lockdown.
"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17, 2020."
"However, movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by 'Shramik' special trains, as required by the state governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by the MHA," the national transporter said in a statement.
Freight and parcel train operations shall continue, as at present, it added.
The government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli Pick Sidharth Shukla as Their Co-star in a Film
- 'Winter is Coming': This Doctor Referred to Game of Thrones to Give Scary Covid-19 Prediction
- Ratna Pathak, Son Vivan on Naseeruddin Shah's Hospitalisation Rumours: We're All Just Fine
- Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: 5 Memorable Performances by the Actor
- Majority of Players Are Scared of Returning to Football Amid Covid-19, Says Sergio Aguero