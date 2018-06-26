GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

As Long as its Only Pilgrimage: Hizbul Mujahideen 'Assures' Amarnath Yatris' Safety

The voice is purportedly that of Riyaz Naikoo, the commander of the terror group. But the authenticity of the voice clip could not be confirmed.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2018, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Long as its Only Pilgrimage: Hizbul Mujahideen 'Assures' Amarnath Yatris' Safety
Representational image of Amarnath Yatris. (Reuters)
Srinagar: A new audio, purportedly released by Hizbul Mujahideen, has surfaced here assuring Amarnath pilgrims they have nothing to fear as long as they visit Kashmir only to fulfil their religious duties.

The voice is purportedly that of Riyaz Naikoo, the commander of the terror group. But the authenticity of the voice clip could not be confirmed.

The 15-minute clip, which circulated on WhatsApp, carried Naikoo's picture.

It welcomed Kashmiri Pandits back to their ancestral homes but warned against any plan to set up separate settlements for them in the Valley.

"Our fight is only against India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. We have nothing against the people of India or Amarnath pilgrims who come here for religious reasons. However, they should not connect the pilgrimage to the political issue of Kashmir," Naikoo said.

The Hizb commander said the pilgrims need not worry about their safety and they can visit Kashmir without security.

"We have hundreds of thousands of Biharis (non locals) who come to Kashmir as labourers or beggars and are found in every nook and corner of the Valley. Has there been any instance of them being harassed in so many years? Their girls and young women can be seen begging but no one has been ever touched," he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You