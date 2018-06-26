English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As Long as its Only Pilgrimage: Hizbul Mujahideen 'Assures' Amarnath Yatris' Safety
The voice is purportedly that of Riyaz Naikoo, the commander of the terror group. But the authenticity of the voice clip could not be confirmed.
Representational image of Amarnath Yatris. (Reuters)
Srinagar: A new audio, purportedly released by Hizbul Mujahideen, has surfaced here assuring Amarnath pilgrims they have nothing to fear as long as they visit Kashmir only to fulfil their religious duties.
The voice is purportedly that of Riyaz Naikoo, the commander of the terror group. But the authenticity of the voice clip could not be confirmed.
The 15-minute clip, which circulated on WhatsApp, carried Naikoo's picture.
It welcomed Kashmiri Pandits back to their ancestral homes but warned against any plan to set up separate settlements for them in the Valley.
"Our fight is only against India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. We have nothing against the people of India or Amarnath pilgrims who come here for religious reasons. However, they should not connect the pilgrimage to the political issue of Kashmir," Naikoo said.
The Hizb commander said the pilgrims need not worry about their safety and they can visit Kashmir without security.
"We have hundreds of thousands of Biharis (non locals) who come to Kashmir as labourers or beggars and are found in every nook and corner of the Valley. Has there been any instance of them being harassed in so many years? Their girls and young women can be seen begging but no one has been ever touched," he said.
Also Watch
The voice is purportedly that of Riyaz Naikoo, the commander of the terror group. But the authenticity of the voice clip could not be confirmed.
The 15-minute clip, which circulated on WhatsApp, carried Naikoo's picture.
It welcomed Kashmiri Pandits back to their ancestral homes but warned against any plan to set up separate settlements for them in the Valley.
"Our fight is only against India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. We have nothing against the people of India or Amarnath pilgrims who come here for religious reasons. However, they should not connect the pilgrimage to the political issue of Kashmir," Naikoo said.
The Hizb commander said the pilgrims need not worry about their safety and they can visit Kashmir without security.
"We have hundreds of thousands of Biharis (non locals) who come to Kashmir as labourers or beggars and are found in every nook and corner of the Valley. Has there been any instance of them being harassed in so many years? Their girls and young women can be seen begging but no one has been ever touched," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?
- Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Govt Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
- Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi
- Kohli, Dhoni & Other Team India Batsmen Hit the Ground Running in London
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener