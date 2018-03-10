English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Macron Meets Modi, India and France Sign Deals Worth Rs 10.4 Lakh Crore
The deals include a contract for France's Safran to supply airline SpiceJet with engines, water system modernisation by Suez in the southern city of Davangere and a contract between industrial gas company Air Liquide and Sterlite.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on March 10, 2018. (IMAGE: PIB)
Paris: French and Indian companies signed contracts worth 10.4 lakh crore (13 billion euros, $16 billion) on the first day of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India on Saturday, the French presidency said in a statement.
Macron's office did not provide a breakdown of the contracts' values or details about the deals. It said some 200 million euros of investments will be made in India.
A so-called "Industrial Way Forward Agreement" was signed between French utility EDF and India's NPCIL for the construction of six nuclear reactors at Jaitapur. Negotiations over the construction of next-generation nuclear reactors in India have been dragging on for years.
It was not immediately clear whether these were firm contracts or letters of intent.
