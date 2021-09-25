As Maha Announces Reopening of Religious Places From Oct 7, Here is a Look At Other Relaxations in the State

As the result of the plateauing of Covid cases in India, the Maharastra govt on Friday announced that it will reopen all religious places starting October 7 which is also the first day of Navratri.

“All temples in Maharashtra to be reopened from October 7, the first day of Navratri,” the Maharashtra chief minister’s office said while cautioning the citizens to strictly abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

After the first coronavirus wave waned, places of religious worship were reopened in Maharashtra in November last year, but they were shut down again for people after the second wave started in the state in March 2021.

Here is a list of things that are open in Maharastra

The Maharashtra government allowed local trains to reopen for frontline and essential service workers, and for those citizens who are fully vaccinated, i.e., have received both doses of Covid vaccine and have completed 14 days after the second shot from August 15.

Restaurants are allowed to open with 50 percent capacity with Covid guidelines in place. All employees, working, must be fully vaccinated. All restaurants can operate all day till 10 pm, however, parcel services are allowed 24 hours a day.

All essential and non-essential shops can operate till 10 pm on all days. All employees should be fully vaccinated.

Gyms, yoga centres, salons, spas, beauty parlours can operate at 50 percent capacity till 10 am on all days. All employees must be fully vaccinated.

Offices are allowed to operate at 25% of total employee strength, as private offices with staggering work hours can operate for 24 hours a day.

Marriages are allowed with 100 people maximum at closed premises like Hotels/Marriage halls and 200 maximum at open-air premises.

All indoor sports, like badminton, table tennis, Squash, parallel bar, Mallkhamb, are allowed with only two sportspersons allowed per sports subject. Everyone, including sportspersons, staff should be fully vaccinated.

Maharashtra announced the reopening of schools for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and 8 to 12 in urban areas starting October 4.

As per reports, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with theatre personalities from the state and has given in-principle approval to open these venues from November 5. However, these public places will reopen at 50% capacity in the first phase.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that full lockdown will not be imposed in Maharashtra in the coming days as it affected the economy of the state. The Maharashtra government imposed several restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is one of the most important festivals in the state, due to Covid-19. Maharashtra saw muted celebrations for the second year in a row.

