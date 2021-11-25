As Maharashtra Records Lowest Covid Deaths In 2021 in The Month of November, 92 Lakh People Skip Second Jab

15 districts in Maharashtra have not registered any COVID deaths in November so far. This year, November was the month with the lowest fatalities in Maharashtra and while that is good news, on the other hand, 92 lakh people have skipped their 2nd vaccine jab in the state according to the latest data.

According to a Times of India report, as many as 77 lakh people missed their due date for the second vaccine while another 15 lakhs are yet to take the second dose of Covaxin. A state analysis till November 16 showed that the majority of fatalities are being reported from six districts namely Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Satara, Pune, Raigad and Thane.

Currently, a door to door vaccination program is ongoing in the state and the government is trying to get more people vaccinated. About 39 per cent of the total eligible population has taken the vaccine so far.

As of Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 960 new coronavirus infections and 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases remained below 10,000 for the fourth straight day, the health department said. The caseload in the state increased to 66,32,257 and death toll to 1,40,807. On Tuesday, the state had reported 19 fresh fatalities and 766 new cases.

As many as 1,043 patients were discharged, taking the total of recovered patients to 64,78,422. The recovery rate in the state is 97.68 per cent while fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests carried out so far rose to 6,49,51,994, with 1,07,098 samples tested since Tuesday evening. There are 9,366 active cases in the state.

Ten districts and six civic bodies did not report any new infections yestereday. Mumbai reported the highest 251 new infections, followed by 114 in Pune city.

Among eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 425 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 324 in Pune and 133 in the Nashik region. Kolhapur region recorded 25 new infections, Aurangabad 18, Latur 19, Nagpur 11 and Akola region five new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Pune region recorded 20 deaths, Mumbai 15, Nashik six while Kolhapur, Latur, Akola, Nagpur and Aurangabad regions recorded zero deaths. Mumbai district has the highest 2,519 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,32,257, new cases 960, total deaths 1,40,807, recoveries 64,78,422, active cases 9,366, total tests 6,49,51,994.

