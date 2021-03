As Maharashtra Steps Up Vaccination Amid Covid Surge, Here is the Full List of Govt & Private Vaccination Centres

With the rising Covid infections in Maharashtra, the state government has stepped up the vaccination drive and allowed vaccination centres in the state to operate round-the-clock if they have adequate staff.

Mumbai has allowed private hospitals to operate beyond working hours and has kept the daily vaccination target of 1 lakh.

So far, 21.25 lakh people have been inoculated against the viral infection in Maharashtra, a health official said on Thursday.

The government is vaccinating the people free of cost at government hospitals while people will need to pay for vaccine shots at private hospitals. However, the government has maintained that private hospitals can only charge up to Rs 250 – Rs 150 per dose and Rs 100 service charge – and this arrangement will remain effective till further orders.

Here’s a list of government vaccination centres in Maharashtra:

Mumbai

Apex Hospitals

Apex Multispeciality Hospitals

Ashtvinayak Hospital & Super Speciality Hospital

Asian Institute of Medical Science

Balaji Hospital

Dr. R.N.Patil’s Suraj Hospital

Life Line Multi Speciality Hospital

M/s S. S. Vaidya Health Care Pvt. Ltd

Mallika Hospital

MPCT Hospital

Niramaya Hospital

Panacea Hospital

Pinnacle Ortho Centre

Prachin Healthcare Multi-speciality Hospital

Rane Hospital Pvt. Ltd

Riddhi Vinayak, Critical Care & Cardiac Centre

Riddhi Vinayak, Multi Speciality Hospital

Sapana Health Care Centre

Shantiniketan Hospital

Shivam Hospital

Shivam Hospital, Multi Spciality & Joint Replacement Centre

Shree Balaji Hospital

Shushrusha Heart Care Center & Multi Speciality Hospital

Siddhivinayak Maternity & General Hospital

SRCC Childrens Hospital

Surana Hospital & Research Centre

Surana Sethia Hospital Research Centre

Surekha Criticare Hospital

Swami Sarwanand Hospital

Terna Multi Speciality Hospital and Research Centre

Highland Super Specialty Hospital

Nagpur

Ortho Relief Hospital & Research Centre

Arneja Institute of Cardiology Pvt Ltd

Avanti Institute of Cardiology Pvt Ltd

Dr. K.G Despande Memorial Centre

Sushrut Institute of Medical Science

Ganga Care Hospital Ltd

Shri Radhakrishna Hospital & Research Institute

Crescent Hospital & Heart centre

Mure Memorial Hospital

Midas Multispeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd

Shri Krishna Hrudayalaya & Critical Care Centre

Ashwini kidney And Dialysis Centre Private Limited

Hope Hospitals info@hopehospital.com

Kunal Hospital and Critical Care and Trauma Centre

Sengupta Hospital & Research Institute

Apulki Vairagade Hospital

Central India Institute of Hematology and Oncology (CIIHO)

Keshav Hospital (Unit of Laxmikeshav Research Center and Hospital Pvt Ltd)

Arogyam Superspeciality Hospital

Criticare Hospital & Research

Platina Heart Hospital

Lotus Hospital and Research Center and Maternity Home

Spandan Heart Institute and research center India Pvt Ltd.

Janta Maternity Home & Hospital

Medicare Multispeciality Hospital

Radiance Hospital Pvt. Ltd.

Zenith Hospital

RNH Hospital

Shat Ayu Critical Care, Polytrauma Centre & Multispeciality Hospital

Cure It Hospital Pvt Ltd

Columbia Hospital & Research Centre

Center Point Hospital & Medical Research Institute Pvt Ltd

G.T. Padole Hospital

Krims Hospitals

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital & Research Centre,

New ERA Hospital

Vidarbha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS)

National Cancer Institute

N.K.P. Salve Institute of Medical Sciences & Lata Mangeshkar Hospital

Seven Star Hospital (A Unit of Nagpur Institute of Surgical Sciences & Research Centre Pvt Ltd),

ICON Hospital

HCG NCHRI Cancer Centre

Shri Bhavani Multispecialty Hospital & Research Institute

Mittal Institute of Medical Science

We Care Super Specialty Hospital ( A Unit of synergy Health tech)

Pune

Aadhar Multispeciality Hospital-ICU

Apollo Speciality Hospital Pvt. Ltd.(Apollo Spectra Hospital)

Attharva Accident Hospital

Bharati Hospital & Research Center

Brahmchaitanya Superspeciality Hospitl Private Limited

Deendayal Memorial Hospital

Dr. Bansal Hospital

Dr. D.Y.Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre

Fortune’s Sparsh Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (Sparsh Hospital)

GRANT MEDICAL FOUNDATION,RUBY HALL CLINIC

Imax Multispeciality Hospital

Jeevanjyoti Hospital

Jivanrekha Multispeciality Hospital

Kohakade Hospital

Kotbagi Hospital Pvt. Ltd.

Krishna Hospital

Lokmanya Hospital Chinchwad

Lokmanya Hospital Pradhikaran

Makan Hospital

N.M. Wadia Institute of Cardiology

Ojas Multispeciality Hospital

Om Hospital

PAWANA HOSPITAL

Pioneer Hospital

Rajveer Health Services Pvt.Ltd. Phoenix Hospital

Ranka Hospital

RAO NURSING HOME

SADHU VASWANI MISSION’S MEDICAL COMPLEX – INLAKS BUDHRANI HOSPITAL & MN BUDHRANI CANCER INSTITUTE, KIRPALANI & KUNDANI EYE INSTITUTE, FABIANI BUDHRANI HEART INSTITUTE

SAINATH HOSPITAL

SAI SHREE ORTHOPEDIC SUPERSPECIALITY & JOINT REPLACEMENT CENTER

Sancheti Institute of Joint Replacement

SANJEEVAN HOSPITAL, MANAGED BY SHASHWAT MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITALS, INDIA PVT. LTD

SANJEEVANI HOSPITAL

SHARADA CLINIC

SHASHWAT HEALTH SERVICES PVT. LTD

SHASHWAT HOSPITAL (AUNDH

SHENDKAR HEALTHCARE AND HOPITALITY SERVICES PVT LTD. GLOBAL HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Shivam Multi-Speciality And Accident Care Hospital

Shusrut Medical Care Society Hardikar Hospital

VINOD MEMORIAL MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

List of Private Centres

Ahmadnagar

OM HOSPITAL

HOLE MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL AND AYURVED RESEARCH CENTER

Dr Mane Hospital

ALPHA MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

St Lukes Hospital

Pravara Rural Hospital, Loni, Tal. Rahata, Dist. Ahmednagar

Osteon hospital accident and spine center

SAIDEEP HEALTHCARE AND RESEARCH PVT LTD

The Salvation Army Evangelin Booth Hospital

Swasthya Hospital Medical Reserarch Center

SUNDER NETRALAYA

Anand Rishiji Hospital And MRC

DR ANBHULE HOSPITAL MULTISPECILITY

Asian Noble Hospital Pvt Ltd

GARUD HOSPITAL AND CANCER CENTRE

NAIK PAEDITRIC SURGERY CENTER

Shri Shanaishwar Gramin Rugnalaya

SHREE HOSPITAL ACCIDENT & SUPERSPECIALITY

PDVVP Foundations Dr Vikhe Patil Memorial Hospital And Medical College

NIRAMAY HOSPITAL

ONKAR HOSPITAL ,SUPA

ATAMARAM GIRI BABA MULTY SPEACALITY HOSPITAL AND CRITICAL CARE UNIT

BADE MULTISPECALITY HOSPITAL

BULE HOSPITAL

Indira Hospital

SIDHAKALA HOSPITAL

VAMANRAO ITHAPE HOMEOPATHIC MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL

TAMBE HOSPITAL

KUTE HOSPITAL AND LAPROSCOPY CENTRE

DHANVANTARI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

MALPANI HOSPITAL

Amrutvahini rural hospital

Shri Saibaba Hospital Shirdi

Shree Janardhan Swami Hospital

V.J.M.A.T.S ATMA MALIK HOSPITAL

Akola

SHUKLA CHILDREN MULTI SPECIALITY HOSPITAL AND TEST TUBE BABY CENTER

NEW GLOBAL HOSPITAL AND CRITICAL CARE CENTER

Citi Hospital

Mauli Maternity and surgical superspeciality hospital

Dr.K S Patil hospital and polyclinic akola

Smt.B.L.Chandak Research Foundation (Kidney Dialysis Unit)

Sant Tukaram Hospital and Medical Research Centre

VITTHAL HOSPITAL

MURARKA HOSPITAL

MEHERE ORTHOPEDIC HOSPITAL

Baban Multispecialty Hospital

AWAGHATE BAL RUGNALAYA AND MULTISPECIALITY CENTRE

Reliance Hospital (Unit Of Mandke Foundation)

Amravati

AAROGYAM INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES

Sankalp Chaudhari Maternity Hospital and Dialysis Center

Shri Sant Acchyut Maharaj Heart Hospital Run By Sane Guruji Manav Seva Sangh Amravati

Deshmukh Eye Hospital

DR BARBDE HOSPITAL

Dr.Panjabrao Deshmukh Hospital, Amravati

MATRUCHHAYA HOSPITAL

Sujan Surgical Cancer Hospital and Amravati Cancer Foundation

City Multispecialty hospital & critical care centre

HI TECH MULTISPECIALTY HOSPITAL & R C

Bhansali Multispeciality hospital

Aurangabad

aanaand charitable trusts anand hospital

Shivna Critical Care Hospital

KABRA HOSPITAL

International Hospital Aurangabad

J J Plus Hospitals Pvt Ltd, Aurangabad

Jilla Hospital

Century Multispeciality Hospital (Aurangabad) Pvt.Ltd.

SAOJI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

SANJEEVANI CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

Ikon Multispeciality Hospital pvt Ltd

Krupamayi Hospitals

Utkarsh hospital & Dialysis Centre

Nimai children hospital

Carewell superspeciality hospital Aurangabad

Dr. Dahiphale Medical Foundation Trust, Dr. Dahiphale Multispeciality Hospital, Aurangabad

MAHATMA GANDHI MISSION HOSPITAL

AURANGABAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PVT LTD.

BSPMs YSK Hospital

Manik Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd.

Lifeline Multispecialty hospital Aurangabad

UNITED CIIGMA HOSPITAL(UNITED CIIGMA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PVT. LTD.)

MIT Hospital & Research Institute

DR HEDGEWAR HOSPITAL

MMRI Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital

Alpine superspecialty Hospital

Sai krishna hopsital & Critical care

Adarsha Sahakari Rugnalaya And Research Center

Sai Hospital, Paithan

Shree multispeciality hospital & icu

Ganpati ICU & Multispeciality Hospital

Ajanta Multispeciality Hospital Sillod

Waluj Hospital

SETH NANDALAL DHOOT HOSPITAL

Beed

Yashwantrao Jadhav memorial hospital and research centre pvt ltd, Beed

Vithai hospital and research centre

Tidke hospital

KAKU NANA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Prashant hospital Beed

Spandan Hospital, Surgical Critical care and Burn unit

Paradise Hospital

Gholve Hospital

Veer Hospital

Shubhada Hospital

Lifeline multispeciality surgical hospital

krishna hospital beed

Sau Kesharbai Sonajirao Kshirsagar Hospital

Yogita Nursing home & Bal rugnalaya

Manik Hospital

YASHWANT HOSPITAL & CRITICARE

Sable Surgical Hospital

Mundhe Children Hospital

shri sant dnyneshwar hospital

KARAD HOSPITAL

Bhandara

Parvati Nursing Home

PES hospital and research center

Indrakshi Eye Care

NAKADE NURSING HOME

Rangari Nursing Home

Bhure hospital,Tumsar

Tumsar City Multispeciality Hospital

Buldhana

City Hospital Buldhana

Amrut Hrudayala and superspeciality hospital

SANCHETI HRUDAYALAY, BULDHANA

MEHETRE HOSPITAL

MANAS HOSPITAL

Kolte Hospital

Aastha accident hospital

Chopde Hospital

KOTHARI HOSPITAL CHIKHALI

TULJAI HOSPITAL CHIKHALI

RATHOD HOSPITAL MULTISPECIALITY

MEHKAR MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL LLP MEHKAR

MAULI DIALYSIS CENTER & ICU UNIT

SONTAKKE CHILDREN HOSPITAL

Silvercity Healthcare Private Ltd

Chandrapur

Christanand Covid Hospital,CHANDRAPUR

SANJEEVANI HOSPITAL

Christ Hospital,Chandrapur

Gadegone Orthopedics Surgery & Accidental Hospital

Bukkawar heart & Critical care Hospital

WASADE HOSPITAL

Musale Children Hospital

Manvatkar Hospital

Dhule

JMFS ACPM medical college

Khandesh Cancer Centre

Bhatwal Surgical & Maternity Hospital

Kesharanand Multispeciality Hospital, ?Dhule

SEVA SUPERSPECIALITY AND CRITICAL CARE CENTRE

Om Hospital & Critical care centre

Institute of Urology

CHANDRAKANT KELE MEDICAL AND RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Shree Vighnaharta Superspecialty hospital,Trauma & Crtical care center

DEORE ACCIDENT HOSPITAL AND PRATHAMESH CRITICAL CARE CENTER

SIDDHESWER HOSPITAL

NIRAMAY HOSPITAL

SUDHA HEALTH CARE PVT LTD SUDHA MULTISPECILITY HOSPITAL AND CRITICAL CARE CENTRE DHULE

Desale hospital Sakri Dhule

Sumalti multispeciality Hospital

Gadchiroli

City Hospital Surgical and Critical Care, Gadchiroli

Dhanwantari hospital & multiplicity center

Gondiya

Balaji Nursing Home

Bramhankar Hospital

Radhekrishna Critical care Hospital

Gondia Care Hospital,The Institute Of Medical Science & Research Centre

NEW GONDIA HOSPITAL GONDIA

Reliance Hospital (Unit Of Mandke Foundation) Gondia

Hingoli

Jagdamb Critical care Multispecialty hospital

Nakade multispecialty hospital

ICON Multispecility Hospital

madhav multispecility hospital

Snehal Nursing Home

Jalgaon

Sau. Shailaja Memorial Krushna Critical Care Center and Hospital

Bapji Jeevandeep Multispeciality Hospital

Vighnaharta multispeciality hospital

GM Health Care GM Hospital, Jamner

Kamal Hospital & Maternity Home JAMNER

Jeevan Jyoti Cancer Hospital

JPC BANK RAMDAS PATIL SMURTI SEVA TRUST RAJE SHREE CHATRAPATI SHAHU MAHARAJ HOSPITAL

KANTAI NETRALAYA

PRAKASH CHILDRNS HOSPITAL AND NEONATOLOGY CENTER

Jawale Hospital

Orchid Multi Superspeciality Hospital

ASHWINI MULTI SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Dr. Bhangale Surgical and Nursing Home

MAHAJAN HOSPITAL

shree saileela accident hospital, jalgaon

KHADKE HOSPITAL AND HEALTHCARE PVT LTD

SULOCHAN RETINA CARE CENTRE

GAYATRI HOSPITAL

SANJEEVAN HEART HOSPITAL

shri nrusinha hospital pvt. Ltd.

BHIRUD HOSPITAL

VISHVANATH HOSPITAL

saipushpa accident hospital

PUSHPA SURGICAL & UROLOGY HOSPITAL

Dhanwantari Hospital

DR. ULHAS PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, JALGAON

SHREE ACCIDENT HOSPITAL AND TRAUMA CARE CENTER

SHRI AASHIRWAD ACCIDENT HOSPITAL

Jalna

Jalna Hospital

Aastha Hospital and ICU

Dr.Karwa Hospital

Prayag Hospital

Jalna Critical care

NAVJEEVAN MULTISPECIALTY HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTER

OM Multispeciality Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd.

DEEPAK HOSPITAL

CHIRANJEEV BAL RUGNALAYA

Vivekanand Institute of Medical Sciences

MANTRI SURGICAL & MATERNITY HOSPITAL PVT LTD

Shri Ganpati Netralaya

Sajeevani Multispecialty hospital

Jalna Mission Hospital

Kolhapur

Kolhapur Institute of Orthopaedics and Trauma

Warana Institute of Uro-Surgery

Contacare eye hospital

MASAI HOSPITAL KOLHAPUR

KPC multispecialty hospital PVT LTD

APPLE HOSPITALS AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE LTD

SWASTIK

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Institute

JOSHI HOSPITAL & DIALYSIS CENTRE

Diamond superspecialty hospital

Athaayu Multispecialty hospital

Hridaya Multi-Speciality Hospital & Research Center

Tulip Hospital-A Unit of SND Healtcare

Om sai oncosurgery hospital Kolhapur

Shri Siddhivinayak Heart Foundation

Sunrise Hospital

SIDDHIVINAYAK NURSING HOME

Sanjeevan hospital & critical care unit ,Jayasingpur

Hiremath Hospital

Mane Care Hospital

Shatayu Multispecialty Hospital & Research Institute

Anish Multispeciality Hospital, Kurundwad

Care Hospital

Kudalkar Hospital

GIRIJA HOSPITAL

Yashwant Dharmarth Rugnalaya

NIRAMAYA HOSPITAL

Alliance multispecialty hospital (LLP)

Magdum Endo-Surgery Institute

SADGURU BALUMAMA TRUST MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL ADAMAPUR

RAMKRISHNA CHARITABLE TRUST

Yashoda Hospital, Shahuwadi

KOLHAPUR CANCER CENTRE

Siddhagiri Hospital & Research Centre

Sanjeevani Multispeciality hospital Kolhapur

Desai Hospital

Late Kedari Redekar Hospital

Hattarki Hospital, Gadhinglaj

SANT GAJANAN MAHARAJ RURAL HOSPITAL

Latur

ALPHA SUPERSPECIALITY HOSPITAL

LATUR CANCER HOSPITAL

Deshpande Hospital

VIVEKANAND HOSPITAL RUN BY VIVEKANAND MEDICAL FOUNDATION & RESEARCH CENTRE

ICON superspeciality hospital latur

Indumati Hospital

Ashwini Multispeciality Hospital

LIFECARE HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE

Gayatri Superspeciality Hospital &Critical Care Centre Barshi road latur

Yashwantrao Chavan Rural Hospital, Latur.

SADASUKH HOSPITAL

KRISHNA HOSPITAL

Suburban Mumbai

YELALE HOSPITAL

Muslim Ambulance Dialysis Center

M.H. Saboo Siddique Maternity & General Hospital

Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti

BAI JERBAI WADIA HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN & NOWROSJEE WADIA MATERNITY HOSPITAL

Lalbaug Raja Dialysis Center

Dalvi Nursing Home

Lion Tarachand Bapa Hospital

K.J.Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre

SRCC Childrens Hospital – Managed by Narayana Health

Rehbar foundation Malik Rakiya Khatoon dialysis centre, Shatabdi hospital

Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti Santacruz Dialysis Centre

Lion Kartar singh Hospital

Brahma Kumaris GHRC managing BSES MG Hospital

Lifeline Medicare Hospital

Millat Dialysis Center

VENUS CHARITABLE MEDICAL CENTRE CONDUCTED BY VENUS CULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Prabodhan Charitable Dialysis Center

Kosmopolitan Charitable Dialysis and Day CareCenter

Shree Naminath Jain Foundation (Borivali east)

Shree Naminath Jain Foundation (Borivali west)

SUSHRUT HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE

Parakh Hospital

Dr Bhatias Hospital

Dr.Meenas Multispeciality Hospital , Bhandup

PLATINUM HOSPITAL

H. J. Doshi Ghatkopar Hindu Sabha Hospital

Shivam Hospital (Dialysis Unit)

Rane Hospital Pvt. Ltd

HCG APEX cancer centre

APEX HOSPITALS

Lancelot Dialysis Center

SHREE BALAJI SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Shree Naminath Jain Foundation (Malad East)

MALLIKA HOSPITAL

Nagpur

LATA MANGESHKAR HOSPITAL

SURAJ EYE INSTITUTE

GILLURKAR MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE

MOGRE CHILDREN HOSPITAL

Baraskar Hospital and Research Center

HCG NCHRI cancer centre

NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

Lata Mangeshkar Hospital Nagpur

Well Treat multispeciality Hospital Pvt ltd

Chaudhary Hospital sakkardara

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital and Research Centre

MAHATME EYE BANK EYE HOSPITAL

Cancer Treatment services Hyderabad Pvt ltd

KUNAL HOSPITAL

Medicare the multispecialty hospital

Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission (Arogya Seva Kendra , Khapri – Parsodi)

Icon Hospital

Shri Bhavani Multispeciality Hospital & Research Institute , Nagpur

Life Line Multispeciality Hospital ,Maternity, Critical Care & Trauma Centre

ASHA HOSPITAL

Prabhat hospital , Kamptee

Mahure Multispeciality Hospital

Kimaya Multispeciality Hospital

Bhagat Multispeciality hospital

Maya hospital & Research institute ,Butibori

SURETECH HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE LTD.(POLYTRAUMA,CARDIOLOGY AND SUPERSPECIALTY )

National Cancer Institute

Shalinitai Meghe Hospital& Research Centre, Nagpur

Archangel Hospital

City Hospital

Nanded

Adhav Hospitals ,Nirmal Neurocare & Super Speciality Centre

Ashtavinayak hospital and ICU, Nanded

Tukamai Hospital

Chintamani Superspecialty hospital

Nanded Medical Foundations Monark Cancer Hospital

NANDIGRAM HOSPITAL PVT.LTD

lavekar hospital

Apeksha critical care and multispecialty hospital pvt ltd nanded

SANJIVANI CRITICAL CARE AND TRAUMA CARE CENTER

Shri Siddhivinayak Hospital

Vinayak Hospital Pvt ltd

AADHAR HOSPITAL

RENUKAI CRITICAL CARE & MULTI SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Shri Guruji Rugnalay

Tirumala multispeciality hospital

Gaikwad Hospital

Lotus Hospital

Nandurbar

Sushrut Nursing Home ,Shahada

Jai Shree Datta Accident Hospital

MEDICARE SURGICAL AND DENTAL HOSPITAL

PATEL SURGICAL AND ENDOSCOPY CLINIC

Nashik

SHATABDI SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Shah Hospital

Wockhardt Hospital

shree saibaba Heart Institute & Research Center

HCG Manavta Pvt Ltd

lokmanya multiplicity & accident hospital

Dr.Vasantrao Pawar Medical College Hospital & Research Center, Adgaon,Nashik

aayush hospital

Namco Charitable Trust SGS Cancer Hospital

SIX SIGMA MEDICARE & RESEARCH LTD.

APEX WELLNESS HOSPITAL LLP

Life Care hospital

suryodaya hospital

SAPTASHRUNGI MATERNITY/NURSING HOME

VAKRATUNDA HOSPITAL PRIVATE LIMITED

SAHYADRI SPECIALITY HOSPITAL, NASHIK

SUSHILA MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Sujata Birla Hospital

Santkripa Multispeciality And Accident Hospital

MAHASAISIDDHI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Shree Datta Krupa Super Specialty Hospital

SAI SHREE SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE

Astha Multispeciality Hospital Pimpalgaon

Suyog Hospital Accident & Cardiac Critical Care Centre

Dhanwantari multispecality hospital

Niramay Multispeciality Hospital Vani

Janseva Hospital

Sai Seva Multispeciality Hospital

LOTUS MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

DEOLALI SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Samarth Sayhadri Multispeciality Hospital

MATOSHRI HOSPITAL

S.M.B.T Institute of Medical Sciences And Research Centre

Karuna Hospital Manmad

M.NAGARAJ NURSING HOME AND UROLOGY CENTER

dhanvantari hospital stone clinic genral surgical and laproscopi center

HEART & SOUL SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

PRAYAS SUPERSPECIALITY HOSPITAL PVT. LTD.

Six Sigma Medicare & Research Ltd

Samarth Children Hospital

Osmanabad

Chirayu Hospital

Vatsalya hospital

NIRAMAY HOSPITAL

suvidha hospital and icu centre

Sahyaadrie Multispeciality Hospitals

Shivai Hospital & Critical Care Centre

Sai Multispecility Hospital ?

Chincholi Hospital Omerga.

Shendge hospital & research centre

Parbhani

Dr. Prafulla Patil Multispecility Hospital Pvt ltd

SWATI CRITICARE ICU & ACCIDENT HOSPITAL

SPARSH MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Manwath Multi -Speciality Hospital Parbhani

Pune

Sanjeevani Medical Foundation, Lonavala

Shwas Multispeciality Hospital , Kharadi

Chakan Criticare Hospital Pvt ltd

Shingote Multispeciality Hospital Prasutigruah

Get Well Multispeciality Hospital

Bhimashakar hospital

Dr.Mate Hospital

Apex Hospital

Pawana Hospital

Pioneer Hospital

Attharva accident hospital

Dr Bhausaheb Sardesai Talegaon Rural Hospital

Galaxy Care multispecialty hospital Pvt Ltd

LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Erandawane

Surya Hospitals Pvt Ltd. Surya Sahyadri Hospital

Shree hospitals criticare and trauma center pvt ltd , Kharadi, Hadapsar by pass road, Pune

RISING MEDICARE HOSPITAL

Padm. Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College,Hospital & Research Centre, PImpri, Pune – 18.

Lifeline hospital Bhosari Pune

Global Hospital & Research Institute

Lokmanya Hospital Chinchwad

Rao Nursing Home Bibewadi Pune

DEOYANI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Desai Accident & General Hospital

Om Hospital

Smt. Kashibai Navale Medical College & General Hospital ,Narhe

Pawar Multispeciality Hospital & Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd.

Bharati Hospital and Research Center

PBMAs H V DESAI EYE HOSPITAL

Aundh Institute of Medical Science , Aundh

ACCORD HOSPITAL

Indrayani Hospital & Cancer Institute

Symbiosis University Hospital & research Center

Vishwaraj Hospital

SHREE MAYURESHWAR RURAL HOSPITAL

Shlok Hospital

Integrated Cancer Treatment & Research Centre , Wagholi

Care Multispecialty hospital

Maulinath Hospital, Shikrapur

Langhe Hospital

Mauli Hospital

Varadvinayak Multispeciality Hospital

SIDDHIVINAYAK HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE

Shivam Multispeciality & Accident Care Centre Pvt Ltd

Unique Neonatal & pediatric intensive care unit pvt ltd

Om Chaitanya Hospital

shree hospital

Baramati hospitals Pvt Ltd

Bhandare Hospital

Mehata Hospital

giriraj Hospital

NIRAMAYA MEDICAL FOUNDATION & RESEARCH CENTRE PVT.LTD

Yogeshwari Hospital & ICU

Mahalaxmi Hospital

Kulkarni Medical Foundation Pyramid Hospital

Raigad

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre For Child Heart Care, Kharghar

Alibaug Dialysis centre

Lions Heath Foundation

RSS Jankalyan Samitis Dr Prabhakar Patwardhan Smruti Rugnalaya

Panvel Hospital

UNNATI HOSPITAL AND ICU

LIFE LINE HOSPITAL

Birmole Hospital

SHREE SAI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL AND TRAUMMA CARE CENTER

MGM MEDICAL COLLEGE HOSPITAL FOR WOMENS AND CHILDREN

MGM MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL

Dr. G.D. Pol Foundation, YMT General Hospital

Asha Multispeciality Hospital , Panvel

Shree Siddhivinayak hospital ICU and Surgical Care, Kalamboli

Ratnagiri

Sms Hospital

LIFECARE HOSPITAL & RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Shri Vithalrao Joshi Charities Trust B K L Walawalkar Hospital Diagnostic and Research Centre

SHRI RAMNATH HOSPITAL

PARKAR HOSPITAL & RESEARCH INSTITUTE PRIVATE LIIMITED

PT. DINDAYAL UPADHAY HOSPITAL & DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE

Sangli

Shree Seva Multispeciality Hospital & ICU Center, Atpadi

Shri siddhivinayak hospital & ICU ,Khanapur

Bandgar Hospital

Prakash Memorial Clinic

Deshmukh (Satre) Charitable Medical Research centre trust

Prakash Hospital & Research Center

Gawade ortho & maternity hospital, Ashta

AADITYA ORTHO&GEN SURGICAL HOSPITAL

Dr. Pawar Hospital

Kamala Accident & Orthopedic Hospital, Palus

Kamal Orthopedic Center, Jath

Sanjeevni Medical Foundations Dr.D.K.Gosavi Memorial, Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Cancer Hospital

Wanless Hospital, Miraj Medical Center

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital/ Shiv cancer institute ltd

LIONS nab Eye Hospital Miraj

SHAIKH INSTITUTE OF ORTHOPAEDICS & TRAUMA

SEVASADAN LIFELINE & SUPERSPECIALTY HOSPITAL

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Medical College & Hospital, Sangli.

Paediatric Surgery Center & P.G. Institute

PRAGATI HOSPITAL PVT. LTD, SANGLI

Sushruta plastic surgery and burns hospital

Horizon hospital

kullolli hospital

Mehta Hospital

WALVEKAR HOSPITAL

SREE TEKKE EYE CLINIC

Vivekanand hospital

Satara

Mansi Memorial Hospital

Geetanjali Hospital

GHOTAVADEKAR HOSPITAL,SANCHIT ICU,NIRAMAY DIALYSIS CENTRE,CARDIWIN CATHLAB

Yashwant Hospital satara

Sanjeevan ICU Pvt Ltd Satara

Shri Mangalmurti Clinic And Research Center, Satara

Institute of Medical Sciences & Research

K.N.Gujar Memorial hospital

Sahyadri Karad Hospitals Pvt.Ltd.

KOLEKAR HOSPITAL , KARAD

sharada clinic and erram multispeciality hospital,karad.

Patil Hospital pvt ltd

Shrirang nursing home & Sunanda dialysis centre

B J KATKAR HOSPITAL P LTD

Dhanewantri Multispeciality Hospital, Mhsawad

Doltade Hospital, Mhaswad

Onco- Life Cancer Centre Pvt. Ltd.

SAVITRI HOSPITAL

Chirjeevan Hospital & Research Centre

KMRFs NIKOP HOSPITAL

Phaltan Lifeline Hospital Pvt. Ltd.

Krishna Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Karad

Sindhudurg

Sanjeevani Balrugnalya

Suyash hospital

SSPM Medical Collage & Lifetime Hospital

Sanjivani Hospital

DR NAGVEKAR HOSPITAL AND CHARITABLE TRUST

GURUKRUPA HOSPITAL

Saileela Hospital

Solapur

Solapur Cancer Center Solapur

YASHODHARA SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL PVT.LTD.

CHANDAN NEURO SCIENCES HOSPITAL

Dhanraj Giriji Hospital

DR KASLIWAL MEDICAL CARE AND RESEARCH FOUNDATION KASLIWAL HOSPITAL

DR CHIDGUPKAR HOSPITAL PVT LTD

Shri Siddheshwar cancer hospital & research centre

Ashwini Sahakari Rugnalaya

Gangamai Hospital

Reliance Hospital

Monarch Hospital

DR. RAGHOJI KIDNEY HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE PVT.LTD

Lokmangal Jeevak hospital &Research Center , Solapur

SHRI MARKANDEY SOLAPUR SAHAKARI RUGNALAYA AND RESEARCH CENTRE NIYAMIT

Ashwini Rural Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Kumbhari Tal South Solapur Dist Solapur

ASHWINI RURARL CANCER RESEARCH AND RELIEF SOCIETY

Yugandhar Multispecialty hospital

Suryavanshi Trauma and Rehablitation Centre,

kadam multispecality hospital

AKLUJ CRITICAL CARE AND TRAUMA CENTER

Devdikar Medical Centre

Pandharpur Superspeciality & Galaxy Multispeciality Hospital

Samarth Hospital, Pandharpur

JANKALYAN HOSPITAL PANDHARPUR

SEVA HOSPITAL

NAVJEEVAN CHILDRENS HOSPITAL, PANDHARPUR

Shri Ganpati multispecialty hospital

Lifeline Superspecialty hospital, Pandharpur

Damaji Multispecialty Hospital

Mahila Hospital Mangalwedha

Shrinand Hospital

Sangola ICU & Multispecialty Hospital

Dr.Lawate ortho hospital & trauma centre unit,solapur

Suvidha ICU & cathlab centre LLP

Kalyanraoji Bhatlawande Balrugnalaya ICU Centre , BARSHI

Jagdale Mama Hospital,Barshi

Jupiter Hospital

Thane

Prakash kidney Care Clinic and dialysis center

Highway Hospital and Multispeciality centre

Sapphire Hospital, Thane

Mukta Kidney & Dialysis Clinic

SIDDHIVINAYAK MATERNITY & GENERAL HOSPITAL

Isha Netralay

Horizon Prime Hospital

Bethany trust- Bethany Hospital

KALSEKAR HOSPITAL

ACHARYASHRI NANESH HOSPITAL

VEDANT HOSPITAL (A VENTURE OF SHREE VIGHNAHARATA HEALTH CARE)

Divine Multispeciality Hopsital

Apex Kideny Care Center , Vashi

Sunshine COVID Hospital, Nerul,Thane

SUYASH HOSPITAL

Mangal Prabhu Nursing Home, Polyclinic & Diagnostic Center

Dr. D. Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre

SHUSHRUSHA HEART CARE CENTRE SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

Terna Speciality Hospital And Research Centre

Indravati Hospital & Research Centre

KKASTURI MEDICARE PVT LTD

Chirayu Hospital

Apex Kideny Care Center , Miraroad

Family Care hospital

Thunga Hospital Pvt. Ltd

BHAKTIVEDANTA HOSPITAL

shah lifeline hospital and heart institute pvt. ltd.

Golden Park Hospital

Janseva Hospital

Badar Multispeciality Hospital

Lifecare Charitable Hospital

JIVDANI HOSPITALS PVT. LTD. (ALLIANCE HOSPITAL)

Vijayalaxmi Hospital

Sanjivani Hospital, Virar

Dr. M L Dhawale Hospital

Aastha Hospital

Sainit Hospital Boisar Palghar

Dayanand Hospital

Life Care Hospital, Ulhasnagar

SATYA SAI PLATINUM HOSPITAL

Swami Sarvanad Hospital

Optilife Multispeciality hospital

Noble Hospital (Managed By Noble Healthcare)

Sai Hospital , Dombivali

BAJ RR Hospital

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences

Siddhivinayak Multispecialty hospital & Cardiac Care Centre

Apex Kidney Care Centre , Kalyan

Shwaas Multispecility Hospital

SHREEDEVI HOSPITAL

Isha Netralay

Drona Foundation Sanchalit Rajmata Jijau Rugnalay, Ambadi

Siraj Memmorial Hospital

Kalyan Cancer Centre

Ved Hospital Super specialty & Medical Research Pvt.Ltd

S S HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE

Star City Multispeciality Hospital Pvt. Ltd.

BHIWANDI DIALYSIS CENTRE

Pranayu multispeciality Hospital

Doddu Sheena Shetty Memorial Central Hospital

Shree Mahaganpati Hospital

Wardha

Acharya Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital sawangi Wardha

Dr Rane Multispeciality Hospital

Lodha Orthopedic & Dentistry

Washim

Lotus Multispeciality Hospital, Washim

DR VORA HOSPITAL

MAA GANGA MEMORIAL BAHETI HOSPITAL

GOLDEN SECOND INNING KHARAT BAL RUGNALAYA (BALAJI BAL RUGNALAYA) WASHIM

BAJAD HOSPITAL PRASUTIGRUH AND BAL RUGNYALAYA

WASHIM CRITICAL CARE CENTER

LIFELINE MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL, WASHIM

BIBEKAR HOSPITAL

Deole hospital

Kanade Bal Rugnalaya

Yavatmal

Shah hospital & Critical care Center

Potey Hospital

SHANTI ORTHOPAEDIC HOSPITAL

SAISHRADHA MULTISPCIALITY HOSPITAL and RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Sanjeevan Multispeciality Hospital and Reasearch Institute

CHINTAMANI HOSPITAL

Cotton City multispecility hospital & research center

Shri Datta Hospital and Research Center

Sant Shri Dr.Ramrao Maharaj Aarogyadham Hospital and Critical Care Centre Digras

BHANGDE HOSPITAL AND MATERNITY HOME PUSAD

Chavan hospital & Critical care center

Icon Hospital Pusad

Life Line Multispecialty Hospital & Critical Care Center, Pusad

MEDICARE MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL PUSAD

Seva speciality hospital umarkhed