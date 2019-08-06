As Man Injured, Wife Dead in Fire, Friend Flies to Srinagar to Bring Family to Delhi
Rafiq, a 30-year-old tailor by profession, lost his wife Soha in a blaze at a four-storey building in the Southeast Delhi area early Tuesday. Five more people died in the fire.
For Representation
New Delhi: Umar Rafiq's friends tried desperately to reach his family in Srinagar on phone or through internet to inform them that he has been injured and his wife has died in a fire incident in Delhi's Zakir Nagar.
But they could not as communication lines to parts of the Valley have been shut for the past three days in the wake of the government's move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Finally, his friend Majeed Khan had to fly to Srinagar to inform the family about the tragedy and bring them to the national capital.
Rafiq, a 30-year-old tailor by profession, lost his wife Soha in a blaze at a four-storey building in the Southeast Delhi area early Tuesday. Five more people died in the fire.
Rafiq, who resided on the third floor of the building, managed to escape the fire with minor injuries, but Soha died.
Until late Tuesday afternoon, Rafiq was unaware about his wife's death and his friends thought it would be better to inform his family in the meantime.
Rafiq and Soha hail from Srinagar and they had been married for eight years, said his another friend Khurshid Shah.
Rafiq specialised in making blazers and suits, the 52-year-old business from Srinagar said.
"Due to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, we could not reach Umar's family in Srinagar. A friend of Rafiq has flown to Srinagar to inform them about Soha's death," Shah said.
"The two had planned to visit their family in Srinagar on August 9 to celebrate Eid," he added.
Police said Khan, who too hails from the Valley, volunteered to go to Srinagar and bring Rafiq's family to Delhi.
Khan took an Air India flight to Srinagar. He is expected to return to Delhi with Rafiq's parents to the national capital early Wednesday. The body will then be taken to Srinagar for final rites.
