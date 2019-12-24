Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

As Many as 10 Turncoats Fail to Win Seat in Jharkhand Elections, Only Few Emerge Victorious

Former BJP spokesperson Praveen Prabhakar, who joined the National People's Party days before the commencement of the five-phase Assembly elections in the state secured least votes in Nala seat at 987.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As Many as 10 Turncoats Fail to Win Seat in Jharkhand Elections, Only Few Emerge Victorious
File photo of voters at a polling station in Jharkhand. (PTI)

Ranchi: As many as 10 turncoats, including two former Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and an ex-BJP chief whip, bit the dust in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. All the candidates had switched sides after being denied tickets to the elections.

Former BJP spokesperson Praveen Prabhakar, who joined the National People's Party days before the commencement of the five-phase Assembly elections in the state secured least votes in Nala seat at 987. Ex-BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who joined the AJSU Party after being denied a ticket, lost to BJP candidate Puspa Devi in Chattarpur constituency. Kishore had quit the Congress to join the Janata Dal(United) before embracing the BJP.

Former Jharkhand PCC Chief Pradeep Kumar Balmachu lost from Ghatsila after contesting the seat on an AJSU Party ticket. Another ex-PCC president Sukhdeo Bhagat, who contested Lohardaga seat on a BJP ticket, was defeated by incumbent PCC president Rameshwar Oraon.

Former Jharkhand BJP president and sitting MLA Tala Marandi lost from Borio after he contested the seat on an AJSU Party ticket. Phoolchand Mandal, who switched sides to the JMM from the BJP, lost in Sindri seat while former BSP MLA Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta was defeated in Hussainabad, where he had fought on an AJSU Party ticket.

Former MLAs Kunal Sarangi of the JMM and Manoj Yadav of the Congress lost in Baharagora and Barhi constituencies respectively after contesting the seats on BJP tickets. Akeel Ansari, who was close to JMM president Shibu Soren but had joined the AJSU Party after being denied a ticket, lost to Congress candidate Alamgir Alam in Pakur seat.

Only a few turncoats emerged victorious in the elections. Ex-PCC president Sarfaraz Ahmad won from Gandey constituency on a JMM ticket. Former minister Bhanu Pratap Sahi and ex-JMM MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel retained Bhawanathpur and Mandu constituencies respectively after contesting the seats on BJP tickets.

Another ex-minister, Baidyanath Ram won from Latehar seat on a JMM ticket after quitting the BJP. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD

one.

The BJP clinched 25 seats, the AJSU Party two, the JVM (P) three and others four.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram