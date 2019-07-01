As Modi Govt 2.0 Completes 30 Days in Office, Here's a Look at its Policies

New DelhiOn June 30, Modi government 2.0 completed its first month in office. Many commentators have already described how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet, who were sworn in on May 30, have hit the ground running.

From creating a separate ministry for water to combating the acute water crisis in the country to envisaging a $5 trillion economy, Modi, with the aid of a greater mandate in the recent elections, has tried to take some bold steps in his first month in office. Let us look at the five things that the new government under Modi has been able to achieve in its first month.

Special Schemes for Farmers

The new government at the Centre has promised to pay Rs 10,774.50 crore for a period of 3 years for providing social security cover to farmers. The revised PM-KISAN scheme is expected to expand its coverage to around 14.5 crore beneficiaries.

PM Scholarship Scheme

Among the first schemes that the PM approved was increasing the scholarship scheme under the National Defence Fund. Extending the ambit of the scholarship scheme was extended to the children of state police officials who were killed in the line of duty during terror or Naxal attacks.

Decisive Action Against Corruption

Soon after resuming power, Modi government removed 12 top tax officers some of whom were accused of being involved in corruption, cases of illegal and disproportionate assets and sexual harassment. Modi government also sacked 15 customs, central excise officers on charges of corruption and bribery.

Neighbourhood First

Soon after taking over, Modi visited Sri Lanka which was rattled by a series of deadly bomb blasts on Easter. He became the first world leader to travel to the island nation after the horrific attacks. India also extended its emergency ambulance service to nine provinces of Sri Lanka.

Diplomacy Goals

Modi raised the issue of state-sponsored terrorism at the SCO Summit in Bishkek and said the countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable as he called for a global conference to combat the menace. At the G20 summit he held 25 programmes in two days meeting the leaders of all the continents including Americas (USA & Chile), Africa (South Africa), Europe (France & Germany), Australia, Asia (China, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam).