As Monsoon Arrives in Kerala, Yellow Alert in U'khand; Rain in Delhi, Bihar; Experts Brighten Crop Outlook

The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1. Kerala has been receiving rainfall since Saturday and 10 out of the 14 weather monitoring stations in the state have received more than 2.5 mm rains, thus fulfilling the criteria for the onset of monsoon, IMD said.

However, while the monsoon has advanced over Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, the Bay of Bengal arm of the weather system was sluggish as it continued to linger just above the Andaman Islands.

The Extended Range Forecast issued by the IMD has suggested that the progress of the monsoon over Karnataka, Goa and entire north-east India could be slow. Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27 with help from the remnants of Cyclone Asani, which struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago. The forecast had a model error of four days.

The IMD had declared the onset of monsoon over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 16 and had forecast rapid advance over peninsular India towards the end of May. All southern states/UTs have received above-normal rainfall since March to May 28: Karnataka (136 per cent), Lakshadweep (112 per cent), Kerala (98 per cent), Puducherry (87 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (34 per cent).

Here are all the weather-related updates from the country:

Parts of Delhi Receive Light Rain

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Sunday evening bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat, the Met office said. The maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday. The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Monday, the IMD official said.

Yellow alert for Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday as parts of the state including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts are expected to receive heavy rain, thunderstorm and strong winds.

The met department has said that the state will see light rainfall or thunderstorm on Tuesday, following which, dry weather will prevail for two days.

Met Predicts Rain in North Bihar

Patna woke up to a pleasant Sunday with early morning showers, thunderstorm and gusty wind providing them the much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in most parts of the state. The state capital and neighbouring districts received light to moderate rainfall with a wind speed of 30-40 kmph on Sunday.

Early arrival of monsoon brightens crop outlook

The monsoon, that arrived earlier than normal in Kerala, has raised the hopes that output of crops like rice and oilseeds will get a boost after a brutal heatwave hit winter-sown wheat and prompted the nation to restrict exports.

The monsoon is critical to the country’s farm output at a time when the country is battling soaring food prices. The war in Ukraine has further affected the global food supply, a report in Bloomberg said.

