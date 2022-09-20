As More Cattle Die, Lumpy Skin Disease Fires Politics in Raj: BJP Holds Mega Protest in Jaipur; CM Gehlot Has 'Demand from Centre'

A huge crowd of BJP members gathered in protest in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Tuesday over the death of thousands of cattle in the state due to the ‘lumpy skin disease’. In visuals shared by news agency ANI, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia was seen climbing atop a police barricade during the massive agitation.

The disease has impacted a large number of cattle, especially cows, in parts of the country, with Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan among the states hit by it.

The BJP has been attacking the state government over the spread of the disease in Rajasthan, which, according to reports has killed over 55,000 cattle since its outbreak in July. The disease has now begun to have an impact on the state’s milk production, with collection dropping by more than 21% in August, a report by Hindustan Times said.

According to a senior official with the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF), the outbreak has impacted milk production, and collection across the state has been reduced by 5-6 lakh litres per day. However, because the department has made aggressive efforts to increase collection, the reduced collection has had no effect on the demand supply ratio of milk, the report said.

Meanwhile, a BJP legislator on Monday brought a cow outside the assembly premises to draw state government’s attention towards the lumpy skin disease, as the seventh session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly resumed on Monday. BJP MLA from Pushkar assembly constituency Suresh Singh Rawat reached there with a cow and started moving towards the assembly premises.

However, as the legislator was talking to the media persons, the cow went berserk due to the excessive noise and ran away from the spot. The legislator’s supporters were seen trying to catch hold of it. Holding a stick in his hand, the MLA told reporters that cows are suffering from lumpy skin disease but the state government is in a deep slumber. “To draw attention towards lumpy disease, I brought a cow to the Vidhan Sabha (campus),” Rawat said.

As the cow ran away, he said, “See, the ‘Gau Mata’ is also angry with the government.” He demanded from the government that arrangements should be made for medicines and vaccines etc. to take care of cows who are affected by the disease. Inside the House, three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLAs sat on a dharna in the Well of the House and raised slogans.

These MLAs were carrying posters in their hands saying ‘Gomata kare pukar, hum bachao sarkar’.

CM Gehlot’s Demand from Centre

Before the session started, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that the central government should declare lumpy disease as a national calamity. He said, “Our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease. The Centre has to give the vaccine and medicines, so in such a situation we are demanding the Centre to declare it a national calamity.”

Some weeks ago, Gehlot had addressed cattle owners, public representatives and gaushala caretakers through online mode and said that there was no shortage of medicines to deal with the problem. According to a statement issued then, Gehlot had written to the Centre requesting that the problem be declared a national calamity, and Union minister Parshottam Rupala had assured the state of full cooperation.

With inputs from PTI

